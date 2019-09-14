GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats have lived on the wishbone offense in recent years.
Senior quarterback Cameron Kittle is showing early in the season that the Tomcats' offense isn't a one-trick pony.
Kittle had another solid night throwing the football, and the Tomcats' defense pitched another shutout on Friday. Trimble improved to 3-0 with a decisive 48-0 win over previously unbeaten Eastern.
Of course, the Tomcats still found running lanes — they rushed for 242 yards on 35 attempts. But when the Eagles (2-1, 0-1 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) forced Trimble out of the 'bone, Kittle responded.
"Teams get film, they're going to have to pick their poison hopefully," Trimble coach Phil Faires said. "We like the wishbone, we have some tough kids that run it, but Eastern did a good job tonight. They had what plays they wanted to stop, what I considered our bread and butter. We had to change it up a little bit."
Kittle completed 5 of 7 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 61 yards and another score. Kittle averaged 19.4 yards per attempt.
Eastern was able to limit Trimble's leading rusher — senior Conner Wright to eight first-half rushing yards. Wright would ultimately end the night with 78 yards and two scores on 13 carries.
"They had a good came plan," Faires said of Eastern. "They know our favorite plays, the ones we've had the most success with. I get a little stubborn, thinking we should be able to run it no matter who they got in there. They have some good looking kids out there, lot of juniors. That whole team almost is going to be back next year, so I think they're going to do well."
While Eastern still did some nice things on Friday, it wasn't nearly enough to avoid a second-half running clock. Eastern junior running back Blake Newland had 79 yards on 15 carries, but the Eagles only had 94 yards of total offense.
Eastern finished with 81 yards rushing, and freshman quarterback Brady Yonker — making his first varsity start — was just 1 of 6 passing for 13 yards and an interception.
"It's easy to go out and do different things when you know your defense is going to play as well as it did," Faires said. "Offensively, we just didn't want to throw anything they could pick off and take back. We were being a little picky on what plays we were running."
Trimble (2-0 TVC-Hocking) led 6-0 after taking its second drive to the end zone. Sawyer Koons broke through the middle of Eastern's defense for a 14-yard touchdown.
Trimble started to hurt Eastern through the air on its second drive. The 'Cats were set up at Eastern's 17-yard line after Kittle's 42-yard pass to Tabor Lackey.
After gaining a first-and-goal at the 6, a holding penalty set Trimble back, then an Eastern sack of Kittle pushed Trimble into a third-and-goal at the 20.
A play later — on fourth-and-goal from the 19 — Kittle delivered what essentially was the dagger to Eastern's upset hopes. He lofted a pass toward the corner of the end zone toward sophomore Austin Wisor.
The Eagles had coverage, but Wisor came down with the ball and remained in bounds.
Despite Eastern's best efforts, the Tomcats still led 14-0 after Lackey's 2-point conversion reception from Kittle.
Kittle and Wisor struck again on Trimble's next possession. Facing a second-and-12, Kittle lofted a deep ball down the middle to Wisor.
Eastern again had coverage, but Wisor made the catch, then put a move on the defender. He raced to the end zone for a 42-yard score, and Trimble led 20-0.
"We spread the field and let Cam run — he's as good as anyone out there," Faires said. "He made some big plays for us. Made a good catch down the sideline with Wisor."
The final big strike in the first half for Trimble came in a two-minute drill. The Tomcats got the ball at their own 37 with just a minute left on the clock.
It only took Trimble four plays to hit pay dirt. Kittle scrambled for 22 yards on the first play. After an incomplete pass, he found Todd Fouts along the sideline for 19 yards.
Kittle then broke free up the middle on a scramble, beating Eastern's defense to the end zone for a 22-yard score.
The Tomcats only needed 38 seconds to cover 63 yards, taking a 28-0 lead into halftime after Fouts ran in the 2-point conversion.
The Tomcats might still be a wishbone-based offense, but the two-minute drill was run to perfection on Friday.
"We do it a lot in practice, especially Thursday nights, but we hadn't done it in a game really. So it was nice to get it under game situations," Faires said. "We worked on it last year when we had a lot of practice for the playoffs. We worked on it a lot, so we had most of the kids back. It's fun. It's something they have fun with."
Wright was able to get going with a pair of second-half touchdowns on runs of 26 and 19 yards for a 42-0 lead early in the fourth.
The only question the rest of the way was whether or not the Tomcats would record the shutout. Koons recorded a third-quarter interception, part of two turnovers forced on the night
Eastern only crossed midfield once, advancing to the Tomcats' 49-yard line in the second quarter.
Ian Joyce had a particularly strong night at defense end. During one stretch in the second quarter, he had tackles for loss on back-to-back plays, then partially blocked an Eagle punt.
"When Ian wants to, he can't be blocked," Faires said. "If you don't put at least two people on him, you're in trouble."
The Tomcats are now three-for-three in shutouts, and second-half running clocks to start the season. They'll welcome South Gallia into Glouster Memorial Stadium next week, as they continue their run through the TVC-Hocking.
"We're pretty good defensively, but the coaches don't go into the game saying we want to shut them out," Faires said. "We'd like to and the kids want to, but I've said a million times, there's so many things that can happen in the course of a game that teams can score. We're just wanting to play the best defensibly that we can, and that's what this offense is built to help a defense like that. We want to shorten the game."
Trimble 48, Eastern 0
Eastern;0;0;0;0;—;0
Trimble;6;22;7;13;—;48
T — Sawyer Koons, 14-yard run (kick failed), 3:36, 1st
T — Austin Wisor, 19-yard pass from Cameron Kittle (Tabor Lackey pass from Cameron Kittle), 9:05, 2nd
T — Austin Wisor, 42-yard pass from Cameron Kittle (kick failed), 3:20, 2nd
T — Cameron Kittle, 22-yard run (Todd Fouts run), 22.1, 2nd
T — Conner Wright, 26-yard run (Blake Guffey kick), 8:44, 3rd
T — Conner Wright, 19-yard run (Blake Guffey kick), 10:52, 4th
T — Ronald Maffin, 2-yard run (kneel on attempt), 1:19, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;E;T
First downs;4;15
Plays from scrimmage;34;42
Rushing (plys-yds);28-81;35-242
Passing yards;13;136
Total net yards;94;378
Passes (cmp-att-int);1-6-1;5-7-1
Fumbles (no-lost);3-1;0-0
Penalties (no-yds);3-18;5-40
Punts (no-avg);6-19.8;1-39
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING
Eastern — Blake Newland 15-79, Steve Fitzgerald 5-19, Daniel Harris 2-1, Colton Combs 1-(-2), Brayden Smith 1-(-7), Brady Yonker 1-(-7), TEAM 1-(1); Trimble — Conner Wright 13-78 2 TDs, Ronald Maffin 4-62 TD, Cameron Kittle 9-61 TD, Sawyer Koons 2-17 TD, Todd Fouts 3-9, Tyler Weber 3-9, Tabor Lackey 1-6
PASSING
Eastern — Brady Yonker 1-6-1-13; Trimble — Cameron Kittle 5-7-1-136 2 TDs
RECEIVING
Eastern — Mason Dishong 1-13; Trimble — Austin Wisor 2-61 2 TDs, Tabor Lackey 1-42, Todd Fouts 1-19, Sawyer Koons 1-14
