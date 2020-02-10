GLOUSTER — Brayden Weber and Blake Guffey helped the Trimble Tomcats get back in the win column.
Weber and Guffey combined for 39 points, leading Trimble to a 53-42 victory over the Alexander Spartans inside Bill White Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Tomcat were coming off a hard-fought loss at Federal Hocking on Friday, but Saturday's win over the Spartans allowed them to improve to 15-3 on the season.
Weber led the team in scoring with 20 points, making 9 of 13 shots from the field. He added seven rebounds and two assists.
Guffey wasn't far behind with 19 points and eight rebounds in the victory. He scored 11 points in the second half to help Trimble pull away.
The Tomcats trailed 9-6 after a quarter, but led 20-15 at halftime. They led 36-27 going to the fourth.
Tyler Weber added eight points for Trimble, while Sawyer Koons had four points and four assists. Cameron Kittle added two points, eight assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot.
Kaleb Easley led Alexander (13-7) with 14 points, four assists and three steals. Caleb Terry added 12 points on 6 of 10 shooting, adding five rebounds and four blocks.
Kyler D'Augustino tallied eight points, five rebounds and four steals. Lucas Markins and Trey Schaller each scored three points, while Colby Carsey added two points for Alexander.
Alexander will travel to Vinton County on Tuesday, then host River Valley on Friday.
Trimble will host Waterford on Friday, and South Gallia on Saturday.
