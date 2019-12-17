GLOUSTER — Trimble head coach Howie Caldwell didn't downplay the importance of Tuesday's Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game.
"Before the game, the last thing I told them, you high school seniors, in your high school career, this might be the biggest game that you've ever played," Caldwell said before Trimble took the court against the Eastern Eagles.
The reason for the significance was simple. Trimble lost its last time out at Southern on Friday. Another setback would give the two-time defending TVC-Hocking champions two league losses before Christmas.
The Tomcats answered the challenge against the Eagles, winning a 62-58 decision at Bill White Gymnasium.
Trimble was able to shake off the loss to the Tornadoes, improving to 3-1, both overall and in league play.
"We were coming off a very, very bad loss against Southern," Caldwell said. "They responded. I'll have to give them credit. They came out and played hard. Didn't play smart at times, turned the ball over way too many times, but as long as they are giving effort that's all I care about."
The Tomcats did overcome 23 turnovers for a relatively comfortable win over the Eagles (2-4, 1-2 TVC-Hocking).
Despite the final four-point margin, Trimble led 57-40 with 4:25 left before the Eagles made a final charge.
Trimble had three players in double figures on Tuesday, as it was able to push the tempo in picking up a big second-quarter lead.
Blake Guffey led the way with 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting with 10 rebounds and two assists.
Brayden Weber also had a complete game for Trimble with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Tyler Weber followed with 10 points, while Cameron Kittle had eight points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Sawyer Koons added eight points on 4 of 6 shooting.
"We wanted to get the ball up and down the court a little bit quicker," Caldwell said. "We wanted to press just a little bit more. We wanted to get easier shots and I think that we did that."
Eastern's only lead came at 12-11 after Mason Dishong's fast-break bucket.
The Tomcats enjoyed a 16-2 run in the second quarter that allowed them to lead the rest of the way. They scored the first 10 points of the frame, leading 25-14 after consecutive Brayden Weber field goals.
The first came after a long outlet pass from Kittle for a transition basket, the second on a drive to the hoop.
"There was a couple times where we were aggressive going to the rim and getting shots close, but the problem is you've got to get back on defense," Eastern coach David Kight said.
The Trimble lead was 31-16 after Tyler Weber scored inside with 2:10 left to halftime.
The Eagles can't be faulted for their effort — they played hard to the final whistle — the second-quarter deficit simply proved to be too much.
Eastern cut the deficit to single digits at 32-23 after Derrick Metheney's three-point play early in the third quarter, but the lead grew back to 46-30 after Brayden Weber assisted on Guffey's press-breaking basket.
After trailing 57-40, Eastern closed the game with an 18-5 run. Garrett Barringer made a jumper with around 12 seconds left to make it a four-point game, and the Tomcats proceeded to turn the ball over with 7.0 seconds left.
Eastern would throw the ball out of bounds with 4.0 seconds remaining, allowing the Tomcats to officially exhale.
"Our kids weren't intimidated at all," Kight said. "We went toe to toe with them. They pressed us, sometimes we handled it well, sometimes we didn't handle it really well. We gave up a couple offensive rebounds, but we out-shot them for the game. We played just as well as they did. They just put the ball in the hole a couple more times then we did is the bottom line."
Caldwell subbed out his starters with a 62-54 lead with 36.6 seconds left. Despite Eastern's final push, he kept his reserves in the game to finish things out. Caldwell said he wanted the younger players to try and learn from the experience.
"You know what, next year you guys are going to be the ones who are coming in," he said. "I don't care if you only play 45 seconds. I don't care if you only play 50 seconds, playing varsity basketball is an opportunity to learn something."
Barringer had a strong game for the Eagles, leading all scorers with 24 points on 10 of 18 shooting. His 11 rebounds gave him a double-double, as he also blocked two shots. He scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Mason Dishong also added 16 points, three assists and two blocks before fouling out in the final minute.
Trimble received some help in terms of the TVC-Hocking standings on Tuesday, when Southern lost at South Gallia for its first league defeat. Federal Hocking (4-0 TVC) is the lone league unbeaten.
The Tomcats remained only a game back in the loss column thanks to Tuesday's important win. They will travel to Miller on Friday and Caldwell hopes they learned from the close finish against Eastern.
"We took our foot off the gas," Caldwell said. "You can't do that. When you get up 12, you get up 13, you've got to get up 14, you've got to get up 15. You have to kick sand on the opponent. We didn't kick much sand tonight."
Trimble 62, Eastern 58
Eastern;14;6;14;24;—;58
Trimble;15;16;16;16;—;62
EASTERN 58 (2-4, 1-2 TVC-Hocking)
Trevor Morrissey 3 0-1 6, Derrick Metheney 2 1-2 5, Colton Reynolds 3 1-3 7, Mason Dishong 8 0-1 16, Garrett Barringer 10 3-4 24, Matthew Blanchard 0 0-0 0, Ryan Dill 0 0-0 0, Blake Newland 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 26 5-11 58; 3-point field goals: 1 (Barringer 1)
TRIMBLE 62 (3-1, 3-1 TVC-Hocking)
Brayden Weber 4 5-6 14, Kyle Kennedy 1 1-2 3, Cameron Kittle 3 2-7 8, Blake Guffey 4 0-0 8, Tyler Weber 5 0-1 10, Zach Guffey 0 0-0 0, Tommy Clark, Clarence Jones 0 0-0 0, Tucker Dixon 0 0-0 0, Austin Wisor 0 0-2 0, William Freeborn 0 0-0 0, Nick Grona 0 0-2 0; TOTALS 25 11-24 62; 3-point field goals: 1 (Brayden Weber 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Eastern 26-59 (.441), 3-point field goals 1-7 (.143); Trimble 25-52 (.481), 3-point field goals 1-7 (.143); Free throws — Eastern 5-11 (.455), Trimble 11-24 (.458); Rebounds — Eastern 27 (Barringer 11), Trimble 40 (Blake Guffey 10); Assists — Eastern 10 (Reynolds 4), Trimble 14 (Brayden Weber 6); Blocks — Eastern 5 (Barringer, Dishong 2 apiece); Trimble 2; Turnovers — Eastern 20, Trimble 23; Steals — Eastern 9 (Metheney, Reynolds, Dishong 2 apiece); Trimble 10 (Brayden Weber 4); Team foul — Eastern 22, Trimble 15; JV game — Trimble 41, Eastern 36
