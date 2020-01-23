GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats faced a halftime deficit against the visiting New Lexington Panthers on Wednesday, trailing 24-22 inside Bill White Gymnasium.
Trimble responded with a second half that showed just how dangerous the club can be.
The Tomcats didn't allow a point in the third quarter, roaring back for a 60-42 victory over the Panthers.
Trimble improves to 12-4, ending a brief two-game losing streak.
The Tomcats won the third quarter 24-0, turning that halftime deficit into a 46-24 lead going to the fourth.
Trimble outscored New Lexington in the second half, 38-14.
Jayne Six and Emily Young led the scoring on Wednesday. Six led all scorers with 21 points, making seven 2-point field goals and 7 of 8 free throws. Six had eight points in the opening quarter, as the Panthers led 14-12 after a quarter.
Young followed with 17 points on the strength of three 3-pointers, all of which came in the third. She had 11 points in that fateful frame.
Emily Calentine also added seven points for Trimble, five of those points coming in the third quarter.
Briana Orsborne added six points for Trimble, while Laikyn Imler tallied five points. Sophia Ives scored four points.
Freshman Aubri Spencer led New Lexington (10-8) with 18 points, 12 coming in the fourth quarter.
After traveling to South Gallia on Thursday, Trimble will host the Southern Tornadoes on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
