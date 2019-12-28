GLOUSTER — Trimble coach Joe Richards said there was only one message his Tomcats needed on Saturday.
“That’s all I was going to write on the board was ‘Nelsonville.’ You shouldn’t have to say much more when it’s your arch rival,” Richards said.
The Tomcats responded with one of their biggest wins of the last decade.
Trimble put on a defensive clinic, handily defeating Nelsonville-York 52-34 inside Bill White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats are now 7-1 overall, and earn a win over the rival Buckeyes for the first time since Jan. 15, 2011.
“It’s good to get them because we needed one against them,” Richards said.
Trimble’s last win over N-Y was also on a Saturday afternoon, and Taylor Savage and Jessi Spears led the way to that 61-34 win.
This time, it was a balanced offensive effort combined with great man-to-man defense that led the Tomcats to the huge win.
“I thought Trimble really played well,” Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady said. “If they play like that, they’re a tough team to beat. They made shots.(Jayne) Six is hard to handle down there. They did a good job on the offensive rebounds. They played well. Better than us.”
The loss ends a six-game winning streak for the Buckeyes (8-2), who have recent quality non-league wins against North Adams and Coal Grove.
The Buckeyes couldn’t get shots to fall against the Tomcats, shooting just 23.9 percent from the field (11 of 46).
“I tell them if they buy into the defense, we’re going to be a tough out,” Richards said. “I told them if we play harder than them for 32 minutes, we will be in the game. We will be right there and it’s going to be tough to beat us. And they responded really well.”
Trimble had four players score at least nine points. Emily Young led the way with 14 points, making 7 of her 10 2-point attempts, adding five assists, seven rebounds and two steals.
“She’s got to be our offensive weapon,” Richards said. “Obviously, we’ve got Jayne in the post, Laikyn (Imler) at the point but Emily has to be able to either score or distribute and she did that tonight.”
Six gave N-Y trouble inside, posting a double-double. She had 13 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
Briana Orsborne added 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals, while Imler had nine points and four rebounds.
“Great team win. We’re pretty excited,” Richards said.
The Buckeyes led 8-5 in the first quarter before the Tomcats’ defense took over.
Trimble allowed only one second-quarter point, as the Buckeyes missed all six of their shots in the frame to go with six turnovers.
The result was a 22-11 halftime lead for the Tomcats.
The Buckeyes were in need of a run to start the third quarter, but instead it was the Tomcats who surged further ahead.
Young made two shots, sandwiched around an Orsborne jumper, to quickly jump the lead to 28-11.
“To start that third quarter, I don’t know how many straight shots they made,” Cassady said. “It felt like they made their first five or six and we were already down 10. I told the girls coming out of halftime, don’t worry about offense. You’ve got to get stops on defense and they come down and get five or six straight possession. Makes it tough for us.”
N-Y only got as close as down 14 the rest of the way. Trimble went ahead 35-16 after an Orsborne 3 and a Imler field goal.
Trimble led 37-20 going to the fourth quarter and was in firm control of the contest.
“I told them that first four minutes (of the third quarter) is big,” Richards said. “From 10 (points), I think it went to 15 to 16, that was huge early in the third quarter. That was big for us.”
Trimble largest lead came at 23 points on three occasions, the final coming at 49-26 after Young found Orsborne for a fast-break layup.
Joscelyn Heller led Nelsovnille-York with 10 points. Mackenzie Hurd added nine points and two assists.
The Buckeyes are still in good position going into the New Year despite Saturday’s result. They’ll host Federal Hocking on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
“I think we just need to keep improving every day,” Cassady said. “Our rebounding has not been up to the standard I would like it to be the last few games. That will be something we will be focusing on this week.”
Trimble’s next game is Thursday at Berne Union.
The Tomcats hope to continue making strides with their young team. Big games await in the second half of the season, but there is no denyig the importance of Trimble breaking a nearly decade-long losing streak against their county neighbors.
“This is a program setter. Like South Webster, South Webster was a good team, we just didn’t make the plays at the end,” Richards said, referencing a 52-47 loss. “Obviously, we made the plays today. That’s a good basketball team that we just beat. We’re pretty proud.”
Trimble 52, Nelsonville-York 34
Nelsonville-York;10;1;9;14;—;34
Trimble;12;10;15;15;—;52
NELSONVILLE-YORK 34 (8-2)
Ashleigh Cantrell 1 3-4 5, Joscelyn Heller 3 3-5 10, Grace Sinnott 1 3-4 5, Mackenzie Hurd 4 0-1 9, Haley Hurd 0 0-0 0, Alivia Speelman 2 0-0 4, Cayleigh Dupler 0 0-0 0, Emma Fiels 0 1-2 1; TOTALS 11 10-16 34; 3-point field goals: 2 (Heller, Mackenzie Hurd 1 apiece)
TRIMBLE 52 (7-1)
Laikyn Imler 3 1-2 9, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Briana Orsborne 5 0-0 12, Emily Young 7 0-0 14, Jayne Six 5 3-6 13, Emily Calentine 0 0-0 0, Sophia Ives 1 0-0 2, Ashlynn Hardy 1 0-0 2, Madeline Yuska 0 0-0 0, Grace Adkins 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 4-8 52; 3-point field goals: 4 (Imler, Orsborne 2 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 11-46 (.239), 3-point field goals 2-14 (.142); Trimble 22-46 (.478), 3-point field goals 4-11 (.363); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 10-16 (.625), Trimble 4-8 (.500); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 27 (Cantrell 8), Trimble 39 (Six 10); Assists — Nelsonville-York 6 (Sinnott 3), Trimble 9 (Young 5); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 2 (Haley Hurd 2), Trimble 4 (Six 3); Turnovers — Nelsonville-York 14, Trimble 17; Steals — Nelsonville-York 10 (Mackenzie Hurd 2), Trimble 6 (Orsborne 3); Team fouls — Nelsonville-York 12, Trimble 13
