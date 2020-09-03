Now that the hype and excitement of the annual Trimble and Nelsonville-York game has come and gone, it’s time for both teams to dive into Tri-Valley Conference play.
Both the Tomcats and Buckeyes will have to quickly turn the page from their week one grudge match, won by Trimble 34-28. Trimble is set to travel to Eastern, while Nelsonville-York heads west on Route 32 to Wellston.
The Tomcats have been the kings of the TVC-Hocking for the last two seasons, winning 21 consecutive league games. If any team could challenge that position, the Eagles appeared to be a popular pick to do so in the offseason.
Eastern was a playoff team last year, making the postseason for the first time since 2001 after an 8-2 regular season.
The Eagles have 17 varsity returners and are led by seventh-year head coach Pat Newland. They enter the season with expectations not seen in Tuppers Plains and Reedsville in close to two decades.
While the Tomcats are coming off a huge win at Nelsonville-York, Eastern enters 0-1 after a 34-20 loss at Caldwell in week one.
The Eagles gave up 321 yards on the ground and trailed 26-14 by halftime. Eastern was outgained 321-171.
The Eagles will rely on running back Blake Newland, a senior who was held to 37 yards on seven carries against Caldwell, although he did return a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Senior Conner Ridenour is the quarterback.
Newland was one of the few running backs to find any space against the stingy Tomcats a year ago. Trimble won the matchup in Glouster, 48-0, but Newland did have 79 yards on 15 carries.
Ridenour was hurt that game, and the Eagles played Brady Yonker, now a sophomore.
The Tomcats may have graduated a lot of key pieces from the 2019 season, but the win over Nelsonville-York proved that Trimble is still a force to be reckoned with.
Junior quarterback Tabor Lackey completed 15 of 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for 88 yards and another score in his first varsity start. Blake Guffey and Bryce Downs combined for 184 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.
The Eagles will have to change recent history if they want to unseat Trimble in the TVC-Hocking.
The Tomcats have won 20 meetings in a row with the Eagles, outscoring them 148-0 the last four years.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at East Shade River Stadium in Meigs County, as the Tomcats aim to continue their league dominance.
While the Tomcats are looking to build off last Saturday’s big win, the Buckeyes are trying to bounce back.
Nelsonville-York brought back 15 starters from a week 10 win at Athens last year, but fell behind Trimble 34-7 early in the third quarter. The Buckeyes rallied, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
The Buckeyes open TVC-Ohio play at Wellston’s C.H. Jones Field. The Rockets are already 1-0 in league play after a 41-6 win at River Valley.
Wellston was 7-3 in the regular season last year, making the playoffs for the first time since 2004. Included in that season was a 36-7 win at Nelsonville-York, the Buckeyes’ only league defeat.
The Rockets graduated running back Rylan Molihan, who had 257 yards and two touchdowns against N-Y last year, but bring back 18 position starters.
Wellston rolled the Raiders last week, leading 41-0 by halftime. Jonathon Garvin led the way with 106 yards rushing.
The Rockets did make a change at quarterback. R.J. Kemp ran the offense last year, but Wellston is instead having Jeremiah Frisby run the show.
Frisby passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns last week, one going to Kemp, who had 109 yards receiving.
The Buckeyes started 0-2 last year but still rebounded for a 7-3 year. However, with only a six-game regular season before the postseason in 2020, an 0-2 start would certainly put N-Y behind schedule in a quest for another league title. There is plenty on the line at Wellston on Friday.
“We have to get back to work and try and win another TVC title,” N-Y coach Rusty Richards said. “It starts with Wellston. I think they’re one of the front runners of the league. We got them right off the rip. It would be nice to go down there and steal one, be 1-0, but right now we just have to play week to week and keep going 1-0 every week in the TVC.”
Athens hosts Vinton County, Alexander travels to West Virginia
The Athens Bulldogs will look to build off last week’s 20-13 win at Alexander, as they host Vinton County on Friday at Joe Burrow Stadium.
The Bulldogs will see a Vikings team that is coming off a tough 28-20 loss at home to Meigs last week.
The Vikings led 14-6 before being outscored 22-6 in the final quarter. Meigs scored 16 points in the final 2:30, including a 36-yard touchdown pass from Coulter Cleland to Wyatt Hoover with 44 seconds left to win the game.
The Vikings will try to bounce back against a team they’ve never defeated in league play.
Athens is 12-0 against Vinton County since joining the TVC-Ohio in 2008. The Vikings are the only team currently in the TVC-Ohio that hasn’t beaten the Bulldogs at least once in the last 12 years.
Athens leads the all-time series, 15-3, as the Vikings last beat the Bulldogs in 1995.
The Vikings are led by junior quarterback Braylon Damron. Senior Elijah Williams and junior Broc Moore were the leading rushers against Meigs.
Alexander travels out of state to face St. Mary’s, in West Virginia on Friday.
The Spartans had a week two opening after the schedule reshuffled from 10 games to six, and weren’t able to officially fill it until last weekend.
Alexander played Athens tough last Friday, but ultimately wasn’t able to recover after giving up three long touchdown passes in the first half.
Head coach Earich Dean said Alexander will see a similar up-tempo offense against St. Mary’s, which will be opening its season.
“They return an all-state quarterback, they have two transfers in this summer that were an all-state running back and an all-state linebacker,” Dean said. “It’s going to be a challenge. The quarterback is a lot like (Athens senior) Joey Moore, except left-handed. He runs that offense real well.”
Federal Hocking (0-1) will play its second home game of the season as it hosts Paden City, W.Va. on Friday.
The Lancers fell to Bridgeport, 15-6, in their season opener. It will be the first game of the season for Paden City.
