The Trimble Tomcats remain home in the friendly confines of Glouster Memorial Stadium, while the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes hit the road for the next round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs.
No. 1 Trimble hosts No. 9 Berne Union on Friday at 7 p.m. in a Division VII, Region 27 semifinal.
No. 6 Nelsonville-York travels to No. 3 Fairland on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a Division VI, Region 23 semifinal.
Both Trimble and N-Y were able to gain playoff victories last week, as the OHSAA’s postseason is now down to eight teams per region.
The playoff victory was nothing new for the Tomcats, who improved to 7-0 with the 47-26 win over Monroe Central. It’s the ninth season in a row Trimble has won a playoff game, as the program can boast of 17 playoff victories during that time span.
Berne Union has considerably less postseason success, as the Rockets have won two playoff games in one season for the first time in school history.
Berne Union started with a big 63-6 win over No. 24 Bishop Rosecrans.
The Rockets then traveled to play No. 8 Beaver Eastern, escaping with a dramatic 28-22 win. Berne Union overcame five turnovers for the win, stopping the Eagles four times inside the 10-yard line in the closing seconds.
Berne Union enters with a 7-1 record, as its only defeat was 18-13 against Caldwell.
Berne Union had only made the playoffs five times before this season, with three of those occurrences coming by 1994. The playoff victories of the last two weeks give the Rockets a 3-5 postseason record all time.
Berne Union is led by senior tailback Chris Prince (6-1, 225 pounds) and sophomore quarterback Nate Nemeth (6-0, 190).
Prince gained 134 yards rushing on 21 carries in the win over Eastern, while Nemeth had 49 yards rushing and 78 yards passing. Brae Friesner, a 5-9, 150-pound junior, will also get carries.
The Rockets have had success offensively, avearging 40.8 points per game.
They’ll face a challenge in the Tomcats, who are giving up an average of 8.7 points per game with four shutouts.
Juniors Tabor Lackey, Bryce Downs and Blake Guffey have powered the Tomcats on both sides of the ball.
Lackey passed for 171 yards and rushed for 89 more against Monroe Central, accounting for four touchdowns. Downs rushed for 185 yards with three touchdowns, while Guffey caught four passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.
As the No. 1 seed, Trimble has the benefit of knowing it will remain at home next week if it can win. The Trimble-Berne Union winner will face the winner of No. 5 Newark Catholic and No. 4 Danville.
The other two Region 27 semifinals see No. 7 Shadyside traveling to No. 2 East Knox, while No. 11 Reedsville Eastern travels to No. 3 River.
Eastern was a 26-14 winner at Caldwell last week, earning the first playoff win in school history.
The Buckeyes were able to cruise past Symmes Valley, 41-6, in the friendly confines of Boston Field last week.
Nelsonville-York (5-2) will face an entirely different situation this week, as it makes the trip to Proctorville to take on the Dragons.
Symmes Valley packed 11 players in the box, using ball control to use up the clock and grind out yards.
Fairland will bring the opposite strategy to the table with an up-tempo passing attack.
The Dragons are 6-1 after beating No. 14 Rock Hill for the second time this season, 41-7, last week.
Fairland comes in averaging 37.4 points per game, with its only loss being a 47-43 shootout against Gallia Academy.
The Dragons had the good fortune of missing powerhouse Ironton as part of the Ohio Valley Conference schedule this year.
Max Ward runs the Fairland offense, as he completed 9 of 10 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns against Rock Hill. His touchdown passes covered distances of 58, 59, 20, 62 and 57 yards.
Gavin Hunt, J.D. Brumfield and Zander Schmidt each caught touchdown passes, with Hunt gaining 138 yards on just four receptions. Brumfield also rushed for 101 yards on seven carries.
It was the first playoff win in program history for Fairland, which had lost its previous four postseason games in 1993, 2003, 2013 and 2018.
“Next week will be a totally different defense,” N-Y coach Rusty Richards said after the win over Symmes Valley. “We’ll be playing more like we did against Athens or Meigs with (Coulter) Cleland. Take a couple of the bigger kids out, put a couple of the little fast guys in.”
While Fairland can rack up points, its defense has also been solid in its six victories, giving up an average of 10 points per game.
Fairland’s only win against a team with a winning record was a 27-21 decision against 5-2 Coal Grove, as the Hornets are one of the eight teams still alive in Region 23.
The Buckeyes enter the playoff game on a five-game winning streak, with junior quarterback Drew Carter putting up big numbers in those wins.
Carter threw eight interceptions to three touchdown passes in season-opening defeats to Trimble and Wellston.
Since then, Carter has completed 48 of 78 passes for 996 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Last week’s win over Symmes Valley was the 12th in program history for the Buckeyes, as Richards improved to 5-2 in the postseason in his five years leading the program.
While the Buckeyes have a road trip into Lawrence County on Saturday, another home game in Boston Field will be a reality if they knock off Fairland.
No. 18 Loudonville defeated No. 2 Centerburg 42-41 last Saturday, and No. 10 Coal Grove was a 41-38 winner over No. 7 Shenandoah.
Coal Grove now gets to host Loundonville on Saturday, with the winner seeing the N-Y-Fairland winner.
The N-Y-Fairland winner will be the higher seed, and therefore will host the regional semifinal on Oct. 31.
The other matchups in Region 23 see No. 8 Africentric travel to No. 1 Fort Frye, while No. 5 Barnesville hosts No. 13 Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.