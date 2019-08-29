Rusty Richards realized how it sounded as soon as he said it. He then quickly made sure he wasn’t misconstrued.
“Now don’t get me wrong it’s a big game,” said Richards, Nelsonville-York’s fourth-year head football coach. “I’m not playing that down, not by a long shot.”
“Playoff point wise, it’s bigger for them than it is us because they do play in a smaller league.”
The ‘Them’ is of course the Trimble Tomcats. The Buckeyes and Tomcats meet for the 50th time on Saturday night in a 7:30 p.m. start at Glouster’s Memorial Stadium. N-Y leads the all-time series 31-16-2, but that edge is just 11-8 since 2000.
The rivalry is the most passionate one in Athens County. It’s one of the more incendiary high school rivalries in all of Southeast Ohio. And this year, it could be a two-parter.
For the first time since 2006, both the Tomcats and Buckeyes have been slotted into the same region — Division VI, Region 21 — for consideration in the OHSAA High School Football Playoffs. The game is a topic of conversation for nearly eight months year. What might a showdown in Week 11 or 12, with a season on the line, look like?
Trimble has been bumped up from Division VII to D-VI, and was slotted in a reconfigured region along with the Buckeyes. During the modern era, the two programs were also slotted into different regions.
“I’m sure a lot of people would like to see it,” said Trimble head coach Phil Faires, who has 26 years, two state runner-up finishes, and three regional championships with the ‘Cats under his belt.
“I would be a great game. It could work out that way.”
There’s a lot of football to be played before that — doomsday? apocalypic? — scenario unfolds. But the potential of a same-season rematch, in the postseason, is enough to tantalize anyone in the pair of football-mad communities, including the coaches.
“We might meet them again, we might not,” Richards said. “We both have to make it there first.
“But I don’t think they want to lose to us twice in a season, and I KNOW we don’t want to lose to them twice in a season either. Let’s not downplay that part.”
Which brings us around to Richards’ first comment. He’s right. The game, from a playoff-point perspective only, is bigger for the Tomcats.
Now, normally, you couldn’t find many things that Faires and Richards would agree on. Given where they coach, their previous working relationship and history — and not to mention last year’s postseason — if one said ‘the sky is blue’ or ‘water is wet’ the other would have to disagree just on a matter of principle.
But on this matter, Faires is on board with Richards’ assessment. It IS a bigger game for Trimble in the postseason chase. The Buckeyes have a beefier non-conference schedule, and play in a division of the Tri-Valley Conference with bigger schools. The Tomcats are in the TVC-Hocking with predominantly Division VII schools and have fewer ‘big point’ games on down the road.
“It shouldn’t make it any more important but I guess the winner is definitely in the driver’s seat. Especially if it’s them beating us,” Faires said. “They still have some big point getters on down the line.
“They have a lot more points available afterward I guess. There’s even the possibility that we could beat them and they still outscore us in computer points.”
Trimble, which snapped a three-game slide against N-Y last year with a 34-7 handcuffing at Boston Field, will enter Saturday night as the deserving favorite. The Tomcats were 13-2 a year ago, reached the Division VII state title game for the second time in six years, and — most importantly — return 16 starters (eight each way) from that group.
Trimble returns nearly all of its principle offensive weapons, the D-VII state defensive player of the year in linebacker Sawyer Koons and will be on their own turf. And the Tomcats play with the confidence knowing they’ll be the team to beat in every game during the regular season.
“Their kids right now are pretty high and they’re talking big things over there,” Richards said. “They would welcome the challenge if you brought down the Ohio State Buckeyes, let alone the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes.
“It’s a special group. They’ll take on anybody,” he continued. “We’ve got to match that mindset. We have to show we’re here to play and play for four quarters. If you don’t have that, you won’t have a chance against those guys.”
The Buckeyes, too, return a ton of players from last year’s 4-6 club. They have a returning starting quarterback of their own in Mikey Seel, emerging star Brandon Phillips, and the most electrifying play-maker in the county in Ohio University commit Keegan Wilburn.
The issue for N-Y has been preseason injuries. Wilburn, Phillips and third tailback — sophomore Dalton Flowers — barely played in the preseason. Richards said all three “will” play on Saturday night.
Faires knows the Buckeyes weren’t at full strength in the scrimmages. He’s not buying the sentiment that the Tomcats will be able to name the score in this one.
“They’ve got some good ballplayers now. I don’t think there’s a team around that wouldn’t want Wilburn, or Seel or Phillips. With those guys, they’re going to be tough,” Faires said.
“It’s just the old rivalry. It doesn’t matter what your team has. You throw the records out. As the underdog, you like that. But if you’re favored, you don’t like that.”
Saturday night will be the crescendo of an entire off-season of work, and just the opening notes of the symphony of the 2019 season. There will be a lot riding on week 1, but both sides have more goals — and that alluring prospect of a rematch — to reach for.
“Even though we talk about it all winter, all summer, you got to put it to bed,” Richards said. “We got Fort Frye the next week so we can’t sit there and dwell on it either way.”
“We want as much as they do, but once it’s done, it’s done.”
