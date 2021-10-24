The new look for the Ohio High School Athletic Association postseason will begin this weekend.
The OHSAA announced the high school football playoff pairings on Sunday, as the organization will debut its expanded playoff system.
The top 16 teams in each region qualified for the postseason, and Nelsonville-York and Trimble have gained home games.
The top eight teams in each region host first-round contests. Previously, only the top eight teams in the region made the postseason.
The change has 448 schools playing postseason football in week 11.
In Division VII, the Trimble Tomcats (7-2) earned the No. 5 seed in Region 27. The Tomcats will host No. 12 Lancaster Fisher Catholic (5-5) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Glouster Memorial Stadium.
Trimble is in the playoffs for the 18th time, including the last 12 years in a row. The Tomcats are 20-17 all time in the postseason, winning at least one game in each of the last nine seasons.
Fisher Catholic is in the playoffs for the 12th time, going 8-11 in the postseason. Fisher Catholic lost at Trimble in a 2018 first-round matchup in Glouster, 36-0.
Fisher Catholic won playoff games against the Tomcats in 2003 (33-14) and 2004 (34-0).
The winner of Trimble's game against Fisher Catholic will play either No. 4 Howard East Knox (8-2) or No. 13 Reedsville Eastern (4-4).
Nelsonville-York (7-3) is the No. 8 seed in the Division VI, Region 23 bracket. The Buckeyes host No. 9 Centerburg (6-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Boston Field.
Nelsonville-York is in the postseason for the 19th time, going 12-17 all time in the postseason.
Centerburg will make just its sixth playoff appearance, going 6-5 in the playoffs. Excluding 2020, when every team had the chance to make the playoffs, Centerburg hadn't been in the postseason since 2013.
Centerburg won a regional title in 2005.
The winner of Nelsonville-York and Centerburg will play either No. 1 Fort Frye (7-1) or No. 16 Johnston Northridge (5-5).
Vinton County and Wellston also made the field from the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Vinton County qualified out of Division IV, Region 15. The Vikings (6-3) are a No. 11 seed, and travel to No. 6 Meadowbrook (8-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Wellston (5-5) is the No. 16 seed in Division V, Region 19. The Rockets travel to No. 1 Ironton (9-1), which has played in the Division V state championship game the previous two seasons.
