GLOUSTER — Phil Faires and Rusty Richards both came away with the same sentiments following another classic installment of the Trimble vs. Nelsonville-York rivalry game.
"This is just a typical Nelsonville-York and Trimble game," said Faires, Trimble's head coach.
Trimble came out on top in a slobberknocker on Saturday inside a full house at Glouster Memorial Stadium, edging the rival Buckeyes 7-6.
The annual battle between the Tomcats and Buckeyes was a battle in the trenches, with an extra point ultimately being the only difference between the long-time Athens County rivals.
"I think our kids left it out on the field, and so did Trimble's," N-Y's Richards said. "It was a heck of a game."
Trimble (1-0) defeated the Buckeyes (0-1) for the fourth season in a row for the first time in program history.
Faires, entering his 28th season at Trimble, earned his 11th coaching victory against the Buckeyes, with seven coming since 2012.
"We told the guys, Trimble's had some pretty good football and that's the first class that's beat Nelsonville all four years," he said. "That's something to be proud of. Usually that leads to a pretty good season."
The Buckeyes made the Tomcats work for it. Considered by many to be underdogs in the matchup with Trimble returning nearly its entire lineup from last season, Nelsonville-York had a chance to win on a last-minute drive.
"That's a good team," Faires said of the Buckeyes. "I think that's going to be a good playoff team in Division VI."
Trailing 7-6, Nelsonville-York started its final drive on its own 18 with 6:21 to play after a Trimble punt.
The Buckeyes picked up a first down at Trimble's 29-yard line following a three-yard run by Tommy Mitchell.
It appeared N-Y was in trouble after Trimble's Clarence Jones sacked Drew Carter for an eight-yard loss on the next play.
Carter and the Buckeyes got out of that jam though when he found Makhi Williams for a 17-yard gain on third-and-15 to advance the ball to Trimble's 41-yard line with 3:02 left.
The Tomcats' defense buckled down from there. Mitchell was stopped for a 1-yard gain on first down, then Carter was stopped for just a yard on the next play.
Hudson Stalder gained two yards on third down, setting up a fourth-and-six from Trimble's 45-yard line with 1:34 left.
The Buckeyes tried to get the ball to tight end Leighton Loge out of a timeout, but Trimble's Max Frank was able to defend a pass that ultimately ended the drive with 1:29 to play.
"It looked like maybe the ball got deflected," Richards said. "(Loge's) probably our most sure hands on the team. He's our possession guy, go-to guy. We wanted to get it to our best guy. Thought Drew threw a good pass."
Faires said the Tomcats were focused on Loge on the deciding fourth-down play.
"(Williams) is a go-to guy for them, but we told them in big plays, it's going to 88 (Loge)," Faires said. "And we had the defense designed for that.
"I think Max Frank was right on him, played good defense. But it was still a catchable ball, but Max made a play."
The Buckeyes only had two timeouts left, and once Trimble quarterback Tabor Lackey gained five yards for a first down with 1:22 remaining, the Tomcats could finally take a knee and exhale.
Trimble continued its overall excellence, pushing its regular season winning streak to 22 games. The Tomcats have also won 32 of their last 33 in the regular season.
Lackey and Bryce Downs did a lot of the heavy lifting offensively. Lackey gained 88 yards on 18 carries, while Downs had 80 yards on eight attempts.
Lackey also completed 7 of 10 passes for 79 yards.
Trimble's only touchdown came on its second drive of the game. Downs broke a tackle to rumble for 46 yards down to N-Y's 24-yard line. Lackey scored three plays later with a 15-yard run up the middle.
Downs' key extra point gave Trimble a 7-0 lead.
It would be the Tomcats' only points of the night, but it proved to be enough.
"Our offense for some reason wasn't clicking," Faires said. "They were stopping the outside pass. We were having success with Lackey and Bryce up the middle in between the tackles, but Bryce started cramping up a bit and can't run Lackey every time."
The Buckeyes came up with two critical stops in the first half to deny the Tomcats on the doorstep of the end zone.
The Tomcats were set up with a first-and-goal a the 8-yard line after a Downs 33-yard run on their next drive.
N-Y was able to stop three runs against Trimble's wishbone, then a fourth-and-goal pass from the 4-yard line to Austin Wisor was ruled out of bounds at the goal line.
The Buckeyes had another goal-line stand to end the first half, tackling Lackey at the 3-yard line as time expired on the Tomcats.
Trimble gained 192 first-half yards, but managed only a 7-0 lead.
"Our defense played great, other than the one long run on Downs and we hit him in the backfield. So kudos to him," Richards said. "Great effort by (assistant coaches) Jason Andrews and Noah Andrews and Noah Watkins and the defensive staff. We did enough to win."
The Buckeyes got on the board thanks to a ball-control drive that ate up nearly the entire third quarter.
Lining up in a double tight end formation with Loge and Maleek Williams, the Buckeyes ran the ball right at the Tomcats behind Stalder.
A 16-play, 65-yard drive that ate 9 minutes and 41 seconds off the clock culminated with a 1-yard run by Carter. Every play came on the ground, with no single play gaining more than seven yards.
"We were getting a good push, plus that keeps their dynamic offense on the sidelines," Richards said. "That was sort of my mentality, let's keep it close until the fourth quarter."
Stalder had 21 carries for 83 yards in the game, with 31 yards coming on seven carries during that scoring drive.
"He runs downhill," Richards said. "We're going to ride him a lot this year. I thought Gavin Richards and Tommy Mitchell both came in, nice complement to him. I thought we wore them down."
The Buckeyes missed the extra point however, wide to the left, which allowed Trimble to maintain the one-point lead.
The Tomcats didn't score on their next drive, but still were able to gain 34 yards and take 6 minutes and 4 seconds off the clock, giving the Buckeyes less time to work with on their final drive.
"It was just enough to keep the clock running and not enough time for them to do anything with it," Faires said.
It was a tough loss for the Buckeyes, but Richards had no issues with their effort.
"It's a game of inches and we came up on the short end," Richards said. "I told my seniors, I'd take them in my bunker hole. Before the game, a lot of people come in here intimidated. Our kids didn't back down. That's been our thing all summer, don't back down."
For the Tomcats, a win over the Buckeyes usually sets up for a big season. Faires was focusing on what Trimble needs to improve on, but also recognized that any win over Nelsonville-York should be celebrated.
"I'm not real happy with the way we played and our guys aren't happy with it and I'm glad to see that," he said.
"That's a good team we just beat," he added. "I'm sure I'll be happier tomorrow."
Trimble 7, Nelsonville-York 6
Nelsonville-York;0;0;6;0;—;6
Trimble;7;0;0;0;—;7
T — Tabor Lackey, 15-yard run (Bryce Downs kick), 56.0, 1st
NY — Drew Carter, 1-yard run (kick failed), 27.1, 3rd
TEAM STATISTICS
;NY;T
First downs;10;9
Plays from scrimmage;55;38
Rushing (plys-yds);48-165;28-164
Passing yards;26;79
Total net yards;191;243
Passes (cmp-att-int);3-7-1;7-10-0
Fumbles (no-lost);1-0;0-0
Penalties (no-yds);7-40;4-26
Punts (no-avg);1-37;3-31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Nelsonville-York — Hudson Stalder 21-83, Tommy Mitchell 8-39, Drew Carter 11-21 TD, Gavin Richards 7-17, Makhi Williams 1-5; Trimble — Tabor Lackey 18-88 TD, Bryce Downs 8-80, TEAM 2-(-4).
PASSING
Nelsonville-York — Drew Carter 3-7-1-26; Trimble — Tabor Lackey 7-10-0-79.
RECEIVING
Nelsonville-York — Makhi Williams 2-19, Leighton Loge 1-7; Trimble — Austin Wisor 3-50, Bryce Downs 3-12, Tucker Dixon 1-17.
