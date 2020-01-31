GLOUSTER — Laikyn Imler and the Trimble Tomcats are on the verge of an outright league championship.
Imler poured in 24 points, leading Trimble to a 50-28 victory over Wahama on Thursday inside Bill White Gymnasium.
The win allows Trimble to sweep the season series with the White Falcons, and in the process clinch at least a share of the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division championship.
Trimble (15-5 overall) improves to 12-2 in the TVC-Hocking. Belpre and Waterford — each with four league losses — are the closest competitors in the league standings.
The Tomcats are officially league champions for the first time since the 2004-05 season, when they shared the top spot with the Waterford Wildcats.
Imler was the leader in Thursday's win over Wahama, scoring in every quarter. She made four 3-pointers and six 2-pointers for her 24 points. She scored five points in the first quarter, four in the second, eight in the third and seven in the fourth.
Briana Orsborne and Jayne Six each followed with eight points for Trimble. Orsborne made four 2-pointers, while Six made a pair of 2-pointers and 4 of 8 free throw attempts.
Ashlynn Hardy was key off the bench with four points, while Emily Young also scored four points for Trimble. Sophia Ives tallied two points.
The game was close early on, as Wahama led 8-7 after one quarter.
Trimble held Wahama to four second-quarter points, pulling ahead 16-12 at halftime.
The Tomcats opened the game up by scoring 22 points in the third quarter, leading 38-22 going to the fourth. Trimble won the second half, 34-16 to win going away.
Hannah Rose led Wahama with 17 points, as she scored all eight of the team's first quarter points, and 10 of its 12 first-half points. She had 17 of Wahama's 22 points through three quarters, but didn't score in the fourth.
The win allowed Trimble to bounce back from Monday's loss at Miller.
Trimble only has two games remaining, as it hosts Belpre on Monday and travels to five-time defending league champion Waterford on Thursday.
The Tomcats have already guaranteed themselves a piece of the crown, but can clinch an outright title with one more victory.
Trimble's last outright league title came in the 2003-04 season, when Jennifer Grandy won the second of her four TVC-Hocking MVP awards.
Those two league championships in 2004 and 2005 were the only in program history before Thursday, as a team that starts five sophomores continues to succeed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.