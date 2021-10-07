TUPPERS PLAINS — The Trimble Tomcats continue to win, and another league championship is the result.
The Tomcats won at Eastern on Thursday in a 3-0 sweep, 25-14, 25-19, 25-11.
Trimble improves to 18-1 on the season, including 10-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
With the win, Trimble has clinched at least a share of the TVC-Hocking championship.
It's the third league title in program history, and the second in a row.
Trimble eliminated Eastern (8-3 TVC-Hocking) from the league race with the sweep. Laikyn Imler led the way with 17 kills, 10 digs and three aces.
Riley Campbell added six kills, seven digs and two aces for Trimble. Adelynn Stevens had nine digs, eight kills and three blocks. Briana Orsborne had seven kills, six blocks and an ace.
Faith Handley added seven digs, a block and an ace while Lexee Fouts had three digs. Katelyn Coey had one dig, one kill and one block, while Jacie Orsborne had four digs, one ace and one block.
Jacie Orsborne was also recognized for having 2,000 career assists.
The Tomcats will play for an outright TVC-Hocking title on Saturday when they host Waterford in a 10 a.m. JV start. The Wildcats are 7-2 in the TVC-Hocking.
All 10 of Trimble's TVC-Hocking wins have been 3-0 sweeps, and every match during its 12-match winning streak has been a sweep.
