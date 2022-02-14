MERCERVILLE — For the third season in a row, the Trimble Tomcats are atop the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Trimble completed its regular season on Monday with a 56-49 win at South Gallia High School.
The Tomcats (18-4 overall) are 11-1 in the TVC-Hocking and clinch a share of the league title with Waterford.
The Wildcats also finished 11-1 in the TVC-Hocking after Monday's makeup victory over Federal Hocking.
Trimble has won three league titles in a row, sharing the crown with Waterford the last two seasons.
The Tomcats had to beat the Rebels for the second time this season in order to claim their piece. Trimble led 12-8 after one quarter, but South Gallia went ahead 28-24 by halftime.
Trimble edged ahead 44-41 going to the fourth, then outscored the Rebels 12-8 in the final quarter.
Trimble received scoring from five different players, led by Jayne Six. The senior scored 17 points, making five 2-point field goals and seven of nine free throws.
Jaylee Orsborne followed with 13 points, making four 3-pointers and one of two from the free throw stripe.
Briana Orsborne also hit double figures with 11 points, making five 2-point field goals and her only free throw.
Laikyn Imler followed with nine points, while Emily Young scored four points.
The Rebels had four players in double figures. Jessie Rutt scored 13 points, while Macie Sanders and Emma Clary each scored 11 points. Tori Triplett added 10 points and Lindsey Wells four points.
