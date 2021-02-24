BELPRE — After a year away, the Trimble Tomcats have at least a piece of the top spot in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Trimble cruised to a win at Belpre High School on Tuesday, 80-54.
The Tomcats (16-3 overall) remained perfect in league play at 11-0.
That mark allows Trimble to clinch at least a share of the TVC-Hocking championship.
A game Wednesday at Federal Hocking will determine if Trimble can win the title outright, or potentially split with the Lancers.
Belpre fell to 12-9 and 7-5 in the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble junior Blake Guffey continued his stellar season with a 28-point game in the victory. He made 13 of 20 shots from the field, adding four rebounds.
Austin Wisor added 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting. He made 3 of 5 from 3-point range, adding five assists.
Tyler Weber also hit double figures with 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting, adding two steals.
Clarence Jones added eight points and four rebonds for Trimble. Tucker Dixon had four points, six steals and four assists. Bryce Downs added four points and two steals. William Freeborn had three points and an assist, while Cole Wright scored two points.
The TVC-Hocking championship is the fifth in the last seven seasons for Trimble, and the 11th in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.