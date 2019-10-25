JACKSON — The Trimble Tomcats have youth all over the volleyball court, with only four seniors on the roster.
Those young Tomcats were able to take the court in a district tournament game on Thursday against one of the top Division IV programs in southeast Ohio.
The Tomcats saw their season end in a 3-0 sweep — 25-21, 25-17, 25-14 — in the Division IV district semifinals to the mighty Titans at Jackson High School.
Trimble was able to measure itself against a 20-win team in Notre Dame. The Tomcats were close in the first set, and certainly have the capability to return to the district tournament stage in the coming seasons.
"Very young team," Trimble coach Erica North said. "They're really going to make a huge impact in the future."
The Tomcats had a freshman setter all season in Jacie Orsborne. Her leading hitters were sophomores in Laikyn Imler, Riley Campbell, Briana Orsborne and Adelynn Stevens. Trimble's libero — Lexee Fouts — is another sophomore.
The Tomcats will lose seniors Mady Murphy, Tori North, Aundrea Waldeck and Karly McLaughlin, but certainly bring back the heart of their lineup for next season.
"Seeing Adelynn come out and step up in the middle position where she's not necessarily super comfortable and Jacie really putting the work in to try and get those sets where they need to be and the connection between Riley and Laikyn and Jacie and putting that all together, it's just going to get better with the coming years," North said.
While the Tomcats can dream of what the future holds, the Titans are focused on the present. They improved to 21-3 with the sweep, and will try to win a fourth consecutive district championship.
For all of the Titans' experience, the Tomcats (13-10) had a chance to steal the first set.
Notre Dame jumped ahead 9-0, with Annie Dettwiller getting two early kills and two blocks, while Sophia Hassel had two aces.
Instead of folding the tent and worrying about the second set, the young Tomcats clawed back into the match. An 8-2 run was highlighted by three straight Jacie Orsborne aces, and Notre Dame was forced to use a timeout.
Imler had two aces later in the set to cut the deficit to 16-14, but Notre Dame went ahead 20-16 after consecutive Trimble errors.
The Tomcats continued to fight, and two aces by Campbell brought them all the way back to a 20-20 tie.
Notre Dame coach Cassidy Roney had to use her second and final timeout of the set, a moral victory in its own right for the Tomcats after the early nine-point deficit.
"We really started focusing on playing clean, playing smart, making good passes and connecting with the ball," North said. "We got off to that slow start, which unfortunately we tend to do. We really battled back in the first and gave it so much. We just came up short."
The Tomcats came up short, but not after again tying the match at 21-21.
The Titans' experience came through, as they got the points they needed to avoid the opening-set upset. Detwiller's kill and a Trimble error made it 23-21. Joyce Zheng served an ace, and Hassel had a kill for the 25-21 Notre Dame win.
Any chance Trimble had of winning the match took a hit after the Titans survived the opening set.
"If we would have dropped that first set, it could have got in our heads and it could have been a different turn out if that first set would have turned out differently," Roney said. "The whole game could have turned out differently."
The Tomcats started the second set much better, forcing a 10-10 tie after a Stevens kill.
However, Trimble wasn't able to find the staying power, as the Titans eventually lead 18-11. Cassie Schaeffer's kill closed out the 25-17 win, and the Tomcats faced a 2-0 deficit.
Trimble scored the first three points of the third set thanks to an Imler kill, a Briana Orsborne ace and a Stevens block at the net.
Notre Dame scored 14 of the next 15 points, leading 14-4 after the Tomcats were whistled for a double hit. The Tomcats never got closer than eight points the rest of the way, and Notre Dame closed out the sweep on Dettwiller's final kill.
Dettwiller, the Titans junior middle hitter, finished the match with 11 kills.
"That's a tough challenge," North said. "We put Laikyn back there to defend the deep corners in the back row from her, and it seemed to work pretty well most of the time. Obviously, when she gets straight up on system it's really hard to defend, but I think ultimately we didn't do too bad against her."
Hassel and Taylor Schmidt added seven kills apiece for Notre Dame, while Schaeffer had five kills and 26 assists. Hassel also had seven aces.
Imler led Trimble with 11 kills and two aces, while Jacie Orsborne had 16 assists, three kills and three aces. Stevens had four kills, while Campbell finished with three kills and two aces.
The season may be over for the Tomcats, but North is already thinking of ways to improve as a unit. After all, there is a good chance Trimble could run into Notre Dame in future district tournaments.
"They're a team that I think is beatable," North said. "We just didn't bring it tonight. I'll go back and look at game film later and see what we can do better."
