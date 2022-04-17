WHITEOAK — The Trimble baseball team competed in the Wildcat Wood Bat Invitational on Saturday at Whiteoak's Shaffer Park.
Trimble lost to Whiteoak in the opener, 11-1 before losing to Rock Hill, 4-1.
Whiteoak scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning for an 8-0 lead. Trimble scored in the top of the sixth, but Whiteoak tacked on three in the bottom half of the sixth to end the game.
Trimble had three hits, with Austin Wisor, Tabor Lackey and Blake Guffey hitting singles. Guffey had an RBI, and Lackey scored a run.
Lackey, Chayse Henry and Brandon Burdette also drew walks.
Bryce Downs started and pitched two innings for the Tomcats (1-5), with Henry working two innings in relief and Wisor the final 1 2-3 innings.
Rock Hill beat Trimble 4-1 despite not recording a hit.
Guffey started and pitched 3 2-3 innings, allowing four runs with two being earned. He struck out five and walked four. Cole Wright pitched the final 2 1-3, striking out one. Neither allowed a hit.
Trimble was guilty of just one error in the field, as Rock Hill made the most of its baserunners.
Lackey was 2 for 3 for Trimble, while Wisor and Will Sharp each hit singles.
Tristan Pemberton pitched a complete game for Rock Hill, striking out 14 and walking four in seven innings.
The Tomcats were scheduled to host Trimble on Monday, Southern on Tuesday and Eastern on Wednesday before traveling to VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe to play Wellston on Thursday.
