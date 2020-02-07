WATERFORD — The Trimble Tomcats concluded their championship season in style.
Trimble traveled to Waterford and defeated the Wildcats, 48-30, on Thursday in the regular season finale.
The Tomcats finish one of the best regular seasons in program history at 17-5 overall, and 14-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Trimble had already wrapped up the outright league championship ahead of Thursday's game thanks to Monday's win over Belpre.
The win over Waterford allowed Trimble to earn a rare season sweep over the Wildcats.
Trimble ended a 27-game losing streak against Waterford with a win in Glouster earlier in the season. Now, the Tomcats can enjoy a two-game winning streak against their league rivals.
Trimble put four in double figures in the win. Briana Orsborne led the way with 13 points, scoring seven in the third quarter.
Emily Young and Jayne Six each tallied 11 points in the win. Young scored eight points in the first half, while Six had all 11 of her points in the opening three quarters.
Laikyn Imler added 10 points in the win, scoring five in the opening quarter.
Emily Calentine added a second-quarter 3-pointer for the Tomcats' other three points on the night.
Trimble led throughout, leading 8-0 on its way to a 13-5 advantage after one quarter. The lead stood at 25-7 at halftime, as Waterford was held to just one made field goal in the first half. The Tomcats led 38-17 going to the fourth quarter.
Mackenzie Suprano led Waterford with 10 points, while Kari Carney added nine points.
Waterford had won the previous five outright TVC-Hocking titles and either shared or won outright crowns in 14 of the last 15 seasons. The Wildcats fall to 12-7 overall, and 10-5 in the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble will be off until playing in a Division IV sectional final on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2:45 p.m. in Wellston. The No. 3-seeded Tomcats will face either No. 14 Southern or No. 19 Sciotoville.
