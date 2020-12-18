STEWART — The Trimble Tomcats entered the season with sky-high expectations, and so far they haven't disappointed.
The Tomcats earned another win on Thursday, and in the process knocked county-rival Federal Hocking from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Trimble used tenacious defense in the second half to out-last the Lancers, 69-43, in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game inside McInturf Gymnasium.
The Tomcats are 5-0 overall and have won all of their games by at least nine points, winning by an average margin of 20.2 points.
Trimble improved to 4-0 in the TVC-Hocking, with an average margin of victory of 23 in those games. Its closest league contest so far was 16 points at Belpre.
"I think we're getting better every day," Trimble coach Joe Richards said.
The Tomcats brought back their entire lineup from last year's league championship and Division IV district runner-up squad, and continue to build now that their starting lineup of three-year starters are experienced juniors.
Two of those players enjoyed big outings against Federal Hocking (5-1, 1-1 TVC-Hocking). Shooting guard Emily Young led the way with 19 points, while center Jayne Six had 18 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.
Six, standing 6-foot-3, scored 10 of her points in the third quarter, allowing the Tomcats to turn an eight-point halftime lead into a 17-point advantage going to the fourth.
Richards said the Tomcats made a concerted effort to get Six the ball after halftime.
"This is no knock on Federal, but they're guarding her with a 5-foot-8, 5-foot-9, 5-foot-10 girl," Richards said. "We have to take advantage of that, and Jayne made some moves in the third quarter. She was strong to the basket and we finished. That kind of opened up every thing else."
Federal Hocking coach Jeremy Tolson said his Lancers battled inside and did what they could against Six.
"We're not big," he said. "I thought all the girls worked their butt off underneath. They did everything they could. Jayne is just a very formidable opponent underneath."
Despite the 26-point spread, the Lancers were up for the challenge. They used a 13-1 run to lead 20-17 in the second quarter, and still only trailed 40-34 early in the third quarter before Trimble took command.
"They play hard," Richards said of the Lancers. "That's a no-doubter. Obviously, they got us here last year. We knew that going in. Some rocky spots, but we'll take it."
Federal Hocking made eight 3-pointers on the night, five for Kylie Tabler and three for Brennah Jarvis. Tabler led the way with 17 points, while Jarvis followed with 13 points.
"Paige's (Tolson) penetration was causing a lot of congestion in the middle, which we got Kylie and Brennah going shooting," Jeremy Tolson said. "That's what we were going to have to do. I knew we were going to have to shoot the ball."
Tabler's 3-pointer with 3:21 to play in the third quarter brought the Lancers to within 44-37, as the game was still up for grabs.
The Tomcats' defense took over from there, as Federal Hocking only made two shots from the field the rest of the way.
It resulted in a 25-6 run to close the game.
Overall, the Lancers only made 5 of 21 shots from 2-point range against the taller Tomcats, scoring only four points in the fourth quarter.
Part of Trimble's defensive effort was limiting standout point guard Paige Tolson, who came in averaging 21.2 points per game, but was held to eight points on Thursday.
Tolson also added seven assists, six rebounds and four steals, but was clearly the focus of the Tomcats' defensive efforts, led by Riley Campbell.
"She doesn't score a lot of points," Richards said of Campbell. "She takes great pride in her defense. We told her, you have to keep her out in front, keep her out of the paint.
"I thought Campbell did a great job on her," he added. "Laikyn Imler had her a little bit and she did a great job on her also. She's a great player. She's hard to stop but those girls, they knew that she only scored eight, nine points. That's impressive."
With Trimble's defense starting to lock down, Six would score eight points in a row to push the advantage to 54-38 after scoring on a put back.
The lead was 56-39 going to the fourth, and grew to 63-41 after a flurry of plays by Trimble's only senior, Emma Beha.
Beha blocked Tabler's shot on a 3-point attempt, collected the rebound and scored on a coast-to-coast layup.
Her 3-pointer followed, on a feed from Young, to give the Tomcats the 22-point fourth-quarter lead.
It was a homecoming for Beha, who transferred from Federal Hocking to Trimble in the offseason.
Beha has been coming off the bench for the Tomcats, but got her first start of the season in her return to McInturf. Richards said it was Briana Orsborne's idea to have Beha get the start.
"(Orsborne) came to us yesterday and she felt that (Beha) should get a start here tonight," Richards said. "I don't know how much more classy that could be, knowing that she was going against her former team.
"That's one of the reasons why 15 (Orsborne) has been awesome for us. She's a team player."
Beha finished with nine points, eight rebounds, three blocks and an assist.
"We knew she would be amped up," Richards said. "Once she got settled down, she played well for us. It was still kind of close when she made that block down for a layup in the fourth quarter. She's coming every day, she's getting more acquainted with what we do and our girls and she's coming along real nice."
Orsborne came off the bench to provide 12 points, six rebounds and four steals in the win. Imler added seven points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The Lancers will look to bounce back on Saturday with a home game against Shenandoah. The JV game will tip off at 2 p.m.
Despite the loss, Jeremy Tolson knows Federal Hocking can continue its strong start if it can match Thursday's effort.
"They're a great team," he said of Trimble. "I think they'll be tough to beat. They're one of the better teams in the area. I'm not disappointed because I feel like if we play like we did in the first half, we can battle. The size, it just wears you down and I think it wore our kids down."
The Tomcats are scheduled to return to the court with a home game Monday against Waterford.
The Wildcats had won five consecutive TVC-Hocking titles before being unseated by the Tomcats last winter.
"Obviously we've got a target on our back every night," Richards said. "We know we're going to get every team's best shot because they want to take us down. I think we're going to do a good job. We just have to continue to get better every day."
Trimble 69, Federal Hocking 43
Trimble;16;20;20;13;—;69
Federal Hocking;10;18;11;4;—;43
TRIMBLE 69 (5-0, 4-0 TVC-Hocking)
Emma Beha 4 0-0 9, Laikyn Imler 3 1-2 7, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Emily Young 6 4-4 19, Jayne Six 8 2-4 18, Briana Orsborne 6 0-1 12, Emily Calentine 0 0-0 0, Sophia Ives 0 2-2 2, Lydia Beha 1 0-0 2, Madeline Yoska 0 0-0 0, Adelynn Stevens 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Hardy 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 28 9-14 69; 3-point field goals: 4 (Young 3, Emma Beha 1)
FEDERAL HOCKING 43 (5-1, 1-1 TVC-Hocking)
Reagan Jeffers 0 0-0 0, Ava Tate 1 0-0 2, Kylie Tabler 6 0-2 17, Paige Tolson 1 6-9 8, Tiffany Allen 1 0-0 2, Brennah Jarvis 4 2-2 13, Makynlee Baker 0 0-0 0, Bella McVey 0 0-0 0, Halle Chapman 0 1-2 1, Abby Householder 0 0-0 0, Ava Tolson 0 0-0 0, Stella Gilcher 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 13 9-15 43; 3-point field goals: 8 (Tabler 5, Jarvis 3)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Trimble 28-57 (.491), 3-point field goals 4-16 (.250); Federal Hocking 13-47 (.277), 3-point field goals 8-26 (.308); Free throws — Trimble 9-14 (.643), Federal Hocking 9-15 (.600); Rebounds — Trimble 33 (Six 11), Federal Hocking 31 (Tolson 6); Assists — Trimble 13 (Imler, Young 3 apiece), Federal Hocking 11 (Tolson 7); Blocks — Trimble 5 (Emma Beha, Young 2 apiece), Federal Hocking 1 (Baker 1); Turnovers — Trimble 17, Federal Hocking 23; Steals — Trimble 14 (Orsborne 4), Federal Hocking 12 (Tolson 4); Team fouls — Trimble 16, Federal Hocking 14; JV game — Federal Hocking 32, Trimble 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.