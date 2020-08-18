GLOUSTER — It’s hard to coach as long as Phil Faires has without being able to find the positive side of most situations.
While the current state of high school sports is still murky in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trimble Tomcats have been plugging forward on the practice field.
Trimble will have a vastly different look this season after winning 24 games the last two seasons. The Tomcats will have five new starters along the offensive line to go with a new quarterback and tailback.
The normal stock of passing scrimmages in July and padded scrimmages in August would have been good for the Tomcats as they break in new starters on each side of the ball.
“You still would rather have scrimmages you can learn on, but then again, one thing I worry about with scrimmages is how many guys come out healthy? You don’t have to worry about that right now,” Faires said, finding the bright side of a tough situation.
Faires will enter his 27th season leading the Tomcats, if the 2020 campaign does take place. All signs seem to point toward Trimble’s season opener at Nelsonville-York happening on Aug. 29. However, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hasn’t approved contact sports for school vs. school competition.
A decision is expected on Tuesday on that front.
Faires admitted there were times this summer where he didn’t think a season would happen, so however many games Trimble can get in will be welcome. Faires is also the school’s baseball coach, and dealt with last spring’s total cancelation.
The Tomcats were practicing at Glouster Memorial Stadium last Thursday, holding an intra-squad scrimmage. It was far from the experience of Friday night lights, but Faires was happy for the chance to have his players compete.
“We’d like to have a scrimmage (against another school), but we’re getting a lot more out of this than I thought we would,” Faires said. “And the seniors who, if the season is canceled they’re not going to get to play, it’s fun to see them at least getting some action out here. Todd Fouts, Ian Spencer, Chris jones, Jeremiah Everett.”
The Tomcats have been one of the gold standards of football in Southeast Ohio in recent years, winning at least one playoff game in the last eight seasons. They’ve claimed three regional titles during that span and played in two state championship games.
That success — combined with the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division shrinking from nine teams to six this season — allowed Trimble to schedule an aggressive non-league slate.
The traditional season opener with Nelsonville-York was still there, and long-time rival Miller was remaining on the slate as a non-league game. The Tomcats were also set to tangle with Fort Frye, Lucas and Vinton County.
Fort Frye has won 27 regular season games in a row, and Lucas appeared in the Division VII state title game last year. The Tomcats were winners against the Cubs in 2017 and 2018 playoff matchups. The contest against the Vikings would have given the Tomcats the opportunity to play against a much bigger school, enrollment-wise, as Vinton County competes in Division IV.
Those games bit the dust, however, when the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced a six-game regular season earlier this month. Even if a season is contested, Trimble will have to wait until next year to showcase itself against that schedule.
“All the work we put in to get those teams on our schedule — Fort Frye, Vinton County, Lucas — we lost all that,” Faires said. “Hopefully things are back to normal next year and we can keep those guys on the schedule.”
The Tomcats were still able to keep the Buckeyes in their week one slot, but will play TVC-Hocking games the final five weeks of the season before moving onto the Division VII playoffs.
It’s not how the Tomcats originally drew up the schedule, but it would certainly be better than not playing any games.
“On the other hand, I was thinking we may not even get to play a game, so it was nice that they were at least saying six and playoffs,” Faires said. “If you can get six games and the playoffs, you’re talking a complete season. Gives these guys something to work for.”
The Tomcats will work to stay on top, after going 10-0 and allowing only six points in the 2019 regular season. Tabor Lackey will step to the forefront as quarterback during his junior season.
A full-time starter at defensive end last year, Lackey has plenty of game experience, but will make his varsity quarterback debut against the Buckeyes.
“Lackey could have probably started for most teams last year, but he was playing behind Cam Kittle,” Faires said. “Lackey’s got things he does really well too. It’s just getting him to see the whole picture. When he was younger, he was wanting to throw everything deep. Now he’s seeing the field, throwing it short or even taking off. That just opens it up for the next play.”
Lackey will have plenty of experienced skill players around him in senior Todd Fouts and juniors Blake Guffey, Austin Wisor and Bryce Downs. They all played large roles in Trimble’s success the last two seasons.
“Those guys never leave the field for us,” Faires said. “Even Lackey does the long snapping, so they’re going to have to be in shape. We’re a little behind, as everyone probably was on that part of it, but I think they’re catching up pretty good.”
It’s certainly been a different summer leading up to the high school football season, with June workouts limited to only 10 people in the weight room at one time, to no passing scrimmages and still uncertainty less than two weeks from the season opener.
Faires said his large group of freshmen don’t know any different however, and the players are focused on getting better as a football team as they hope to get the opportunity to defend their TVC-Hocking title this fall.
“You can just see these young guys getting better and better,” Faires said. “It makes it a lot of fun. You just see some of those young guys — which all of them are young, playing-wise — it’s just fun seeing them click and starting to do things good.”
