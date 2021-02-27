GLOUSTER — Trimble coach Howie Caldwell looked on at the scene in front of him on Saturday, the Tomcats cutting down the nets and celebrating another sectional championship.
"It's becoming a very, very good program," Caldwell said. "We've won quite a few games in the last couple of years, and that's eight sectionals in a row."
The No. 2 Tomcats certainly kept their streak of sectional titles intact for at least another year, defeating No. 15 Paint Valley 65-42 in a Division IV sectional final inside William White Gymnasium.
Trimble has won 22 sectional titles in its program history, the last eight coming in a row. It's the most successful run of tournament success the Tomcats have ever seen, as the previous best run of district tournament appearances was four in a row from 1982 through 1985.
It also caps a week that began with two league wins to wrap up their fifth Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title in the last seven seasons under Caldwell's leadership.
Trimble is 18-3 and has won 12 out of its last 13 games. The names and the faces have changed over the last eight seasons, but the winning stays the same in Glouster.
"It's a credit to the kids, the assistant coaches, and man is it good to have fans in the gym again," Caldwell said. "It's a blessing to have fans."
The Tomcats never trailed against the Bearcats (8-16). Their two leading scorers on the season again led the way in Blake Guffey and Austin Wisor.
Guffey led all scorers with 23 points on 10 of 16 shooting. His 11 rebounds gave him a double-double, as he added four steals.
Guffey scored eight points in the opening quarter to help the Tomcats take control.
Wisor followed with 19 points on 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 of 8 from long range. He also led the team with four assists.
"He has fit the mold of a Trimble point guard in the fact that he runs the offense," Caldwell said. "He understands what's supposed to happen. Proud of how much he's grown."
Wisor is an example of the success of the Tomcats' program. Primarily a JV player the last two years, the junior has thrived in his first season as the starting varsity point guard.
Wisor's 3-point shooting has been so prolific that Caldwell compared him to a Tomcat legend in Randy Hixson.
Hixson was the TVC-Hocking MVP in 2018, famously scoring 53 points in his final game as a Tomcat.
"Randy probably won't like this, but he's getting to the Randy Hixson-type area," Caldwell said. "He's a great 3-point shooter. We've got a play called 'Hixson.' If Austin keeps shooting like that, he might have a play called 'Wisor' here before he's done. Austin's a great shooter. He really is."
If the Tomcats had any chink in their armor on Saturday, it was seven first-quarter turnovers against Paint Valley's pressure defense.
The Tomcats are usually the ones applying the pressure, so it was a role reversal in a way to see the Trimble have turnovers while trying to get the basketball up the court.
The result was Paint Valley scoring the final six points of the first quarter to trail just 16-12.
Wisor quickly calmed things down for the Tomcats. He made consecutive 3-pointers to open the second quarter, the second coming off a feed from Tucker Dixon, allowing Trimble to lead 22-12.
The Tomcats then were the aggressors on defense, eventually forcing Paint Valley into 11 first-half turnovers.
Trimble eventually led 35-19 with 2:55 left in the first half when Wisor found William Freeborn for a layup.
Wisor then drilled another 3-pointer right before the halftime buzzer. The Tomcats only had four turnovers in the second quarter and were in control with a 19-point lead.
"We had seven turnovers the first quarter," Caldwell said. "Way too many. We ended up at halftime with 11. We adjusted to that. I thought our pressure defense was really, really good. We were very, very focused."
Trimble went ahead 46-23 in the third quarter, but Paint Valley was able to hold the Tomcats scoreless for a stretch of 3 minutes and 54 seconds.
Caldwell called a timeout near the end of that stretch, and the message was received.
Guffey nailed a jumper, then Tyler Weber found Wisor open for another 3-pointer.
This time, it was the Bearcats who needed a timeout, Trimble leading 51-32 with 2:12 left in the third quarter.
"I think the mark of a good club is what happens after a timeout is called," Caldwell said. "They came out and they responded to that and that's the mark of a good club. And the mark of a good club is they don't fluctuate. They play the same way."
Paint Valley was never closer than 19 points in the fourth quarter, Trimble's largest lead coming at 26 points after a Wisor free throw with 2:28 remaining provided a 64-38 advantage.
Connor Free led Paint Valley with 11 points and three steals, while Cole Miller added nine first-half points.
Bryce Downs also had eight points, five rebounds and two assists for Trimble. Weber had six points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Clarence Jones came off the bench to score six points.
"I'm so proud of the whole entire group," Caldwell said.
The Tomcats are defending district champions in Division IV, and they'll try and take another step toward a potential title on Wednesday.
Trimble will host No. 7 Peebles in a district semifinal at 7 p.m.
The Indians won a sectional title on Saturday with a 67-50 win over No. 10 South Gallia.
Trimble 65, Paint Valley 42
Paint Valley;12;11;11;9;—;42
Trimble;16;26;11;12;—;65
PAINT VALLEY 42 (8-16)
Cordell Grubb 1 1-2 4, Traeden Jeffers 3 0-0 6, Cole Miller 4 0-1 9, Dax Estep 3 0-0 6, Connor Free 4 3-6 11, Trent Mettler 0 0-0 0, Brock Blanton 0 0-0 0, Blaine Parker 1 0-0 2, Adam Brauner 0 0-0 0, Justin Hall 0 0-0 0, Tramel Byrd 1 0-1 2, Brenton Ewry 0 0-0 0, Bryce Blaney 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 18 4-10 42; 3-point field goals: 2 (Grubb, Miller 1 aiece)
TRIMBLE 65 (18-3)
Tucker Dixon 0 0-0 0, Blake Guffey 10 3-7 23, Tyler Weber 2 2-2 6, Austin Wisor 6 3-4 19, Bryce Downs 3 2-4 8, William Freeborn 1 0-1 2, Clarence Jones 3 0-0 6, Cole Wright 0 0-0 0, Brandon Burdette 0 1-2 1, Levi Weber 0 0-0 0, Michael Clark 0 0-0 0, Kaden Kempton 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 25 11-20 65; 3-point field goals: 4 (Wisor 4)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Paint Valley 18-50 (.360), 3-point field goals 2-15 (.133), Trimble 25-46 (.543), 3-point field goals 4-9 (.444); Free throws — Paint Valley 4-10 (.400), Trimble 11-20 (.550); Rebounds — Paint Valley 28 (Free 6), Trimble 35 (Guffey 11); Assists — Paint Valley 9 (Jeffers 3), Trimble 13 (Tyler Weber 3); Blocks — Paint Valley 2 (Estep 2), Trimble 1 (Guffey 1); Turnovers — Paint Valley 21, Trimble 22; Steals — Paint Valley 12 (Free 3), Trimble 12 (Guffey, Tyler Weber 4 apiece); Team fouls — Paint Valley 20, Trimble 15.
