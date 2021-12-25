MARIETTA — The Trimble Tomcats put on a defensive clinic on Thursday.
Trimble continued its perfect start to the season with a convincing win over the Fort Frye Cadets, 61-34.
The game was played at Marietta College.
The Tomcats (7-0) held the Cadets to single digits in each of the first three quarters in building up a 34-point lead.
Fort Frye (2-5) was held to 28.2 percent shooting, making just 11 of 39 field goals attempts. The Cadets were 6 of 20 from 2-point range and 5 of 19 from 2-point range.
Trimble, on the other hand, made 22 of 50 (44.0 percent) from the field, including 20 of 41 from 2-point range.
Blake Guffey nearly outscored the Cadets by himself. The Trimble senior scored 22 points on 8 of 14 shooting, adding five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Austin Wisor added 15 points on 7 of 13 shooting. He added five rebounds and two assists.
Tucker Dixon had seven points, while William Freeborn added five points and two assists. Tyler Weber had four points, three steals and three assists, with Cole Wright also tallying four points and two steals. Clarence Jones and Brandon Burdette each scored two points in the win.
Trimble was in control the entire way, leading 16-6 after one quarter, 28-11 at halftime and 49-15 going to the fourth quarter.
Owen Brown led Fort Frye with nine points.
Trimble travels to county rival Nelsonville-York on Tuesday.
