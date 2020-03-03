The Trimble Tomcats may not impress teams with their physical height. No player who entered Tuesday's tournament game against South Webster was listed at more than 6-feet tall in the program.
What the Tomcats lack in height, they more than make up for with strength, quickness and tenacity, all of which was on display at Ohio University's Convocation Center.
No. 3 Trimble routed No. 11 South Webster in a Division IV district semifinal, 68-38.
The Tomcats bullied the Jeeps in nearly every statistical category, building up a 20-point lead by halftime and never looking back.
"Conditioning," Trimble coach Howie Caldwell said. "Boy, does it pay off. I thought we were very, very strong, very sharp. You can tell that we were much stronger."
The Tomcats dominated the stat sheet in nearly every way possible. They turned the ball over only six times, while attempting a mind-boggling 76 field goals — 33 more than South Webster.
Perhaps no statistic stood out more than rebounding. Trimble had 57 rebounds, compared to only 17 for the Jeeps.
The Tomcats (21-3) simply were too strong and too physical, and the Jeeps (12-13) were helpless to keep pace.
"I don't believe in all the years we've ever coached that I've ever seen a discrepancy like that," Caldwell said of the rebounding edge. "That really led to a lot of run outs."
Trimble sophomore Blake Guffey nearly out-rebounded the Jeeps by himself, finishing with 16. He also added 22 points and three assists.
Senior Brayden Weber added 21 points and two assists, making 9 of 17 shots from the field. Sophomore Tyler Weber added 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Senior Cameron Kittle had four points, six rebounds and five assists. Austin Wisor came off the bench to add five points and five rebounds.
"The last week in practice, I can just sense a different club," Caldwell said. "They weren't the same club that we had maybe two weeks ago, in practicing so sharp."
The Tomcats have won seven in a row and 12 out of their last 13 while advancing to the district finals for the second year in a row, and fourth time in Caldwell's six seasons.
"Sometimes when you get to the tournament, there's two groups of teams," Caldwell said. "You have one group of teams that can't wait for it to be over and you've got another group that, uh-uh, we're going to continue on for as long as we possibly can. And I can see that happening with our players. They're rounding into a very, very good club."
The Jeeps were under .500 during the regular season, but played in the tough Southern Ohio Conference. South Webster had defeated Oak Hill in the regular season finale, and Caldwell said he scouted the Jeeps during a January win over Beaver Eastern.
"South Webster, down the stretch, they have played some very, very good clubs," Caldwell said. "It wasn't any patsy that we beat tonight. They're a nice club."
The opening quarter went back and forth, with South Webster forcing a 13-13 tie at one point.
It was all Trimble after that, eight unanswered points leading to a 21-13 edge after Guffey scored on a put-back.
The Tomcats went on a 27-4 run overall, including a 16-0 spurt that led to a 40-17 lead after Brayden Weber scored on a runout.
It was a nearly perfect stretch of basketball for the Tomcats, who only had a pair of first-half turnovers.
The Tomcats continued to add to the lead in the third quarter, going ahead by 31 points at 58-27 after Guffey assisted on Brayden Weber's pull-up jumper.
"Very pleasing win, but like we told the players after the game, can't be satisfied," Caldwell said. "I told them I was proud of them, but I'll be more proud after Saturday night."
Trimble will take on No. 7 Leesburg Fairfield on Saturday at 9 p.m. in a Division IV district championship game.
Fairfield pulled off a convincing upset in Tuesday's first game, defeating No. 2 New Boston 71-55.
New Boston defeated Trimble in the district finals a year ago on its way to eventually playing in the regional finals. The Tigers were 22-1 entering the game, a team had been on Caldwell's radar all season.
But all scouting reports on New Boston can be thrown out the window, as the Tomcats will now tangle with the 15-9 Lions of Fairfield High School.
"We have to get to work starting tonight, all day tomorrow," Caldwell said. "I thought Leesburg played very, very well in the first game. Their defense was something to behold. They didn't shy away from them whatsoever. We're just fortunate to be in the district finals and looking forward to Saturday's games."
Trimble 68, South Webster 38
South Webster;13;7;9;9;—;38
Trimble;17;23;18;10;—;68
SOUTH WEBSTER 38 (12-13)
Trae Zimmerman 4 1-1 11, Gabe Ruth 2 0-2 4, Andrew Smith 2 0-0 6, Devyn Coriell 1 2-4 4, Brayden Bockway 4 2-2 10, Aiden Andrews 0 0-0 0, Cam Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Will Collins 0 1-2 1, Brady Blizzard 1 0-0 2, Jaren Lower 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 14 6-11 38; 3-point field goals: 4 (Zimmerman, Smith 2 apiece)
TRIMBLE 68 (21-3)
Brayden Weber 9 0-0 21, Tyler Weber 5 0-0 10, Cameron Kittle 2 0-0 4, Blake Guffey 8 6-7 22, Sawyer Koons 1 0-0 2, Austin Wisor 2 1-1 5, Bryce Downs 0 0-0 0, Kyle Kennedy 1 0-0 2, Zach Guffey 0 0-0 0, Conner Wright 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 29 7-8 68; 3-point field goals: 3 (Brayden Weber 3)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — South Webster 14-43 (.326), 3-point field goals 4-20 (.200); Trimble 29-76 (.382), 3-point field goals 3-11 (.273); Free throws — South Webster 6-11 (.545), Trimble 7-8 (.875); Rebounds — South Webster 17 (Bockway 7), Trimble 57 (Guffey 16); Assists — South Webster 6 (Zimmerman 3), Trimble 14 (Kittle 5); Blocks — South Webster 4 (Bockway 2), Trimble 0; Turnovers — South Webster 8, Trimble 6; Steals — South Webster 3, Trimble 5 (Tyler Weber 3); Team fouls — South Webster 10, Trimble 11.
