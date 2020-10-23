GLOUSTER — If the mythological Cerberus were depicted as a tomcat, it might take the form of Tabor Lackey, Bryce Downs and Blake Guffey.
The Berne Union Rockets (7-2) found out just how hard it is to muzzle the terrific junior trio of the Tomcats as Trimble (8-0) earned a 35-14 win Friday night in Glouster Memorial Stadium and advanced to the Division VII regional championship game next week.
Lackey showed why he is considered such a dangerous dual-threat quarterback, racking up nearly 200 yards on the ground and through the air combined and Guffey came up with two key receptions.
But it was Downs who fought back through injury to score three second-half touchdowns that showed that any one of the many weapons the Tomcats have can bite at any time.
Trimble struck first against the Rockets with Lackey connecting with Guffey from 57 yards out to start the scoring. Guffey was wide open down the left sideline when he caught it but was quickly swarmed by Berne Union defenders. He shifted his weight to dodge one, broke through another and then dove against the final two, stretching his right arm across the goal line.
Berne Union quickly answered behind their star senior running back, Chris Prince (6-1, 225) who scored on the third touch of the ensuing possession from 36 yards away. Prince shrugged off would-be tacklers and carried another into the endzone, tying the score 7-7 in the first quarter.
The Rockets had a chance to take the lead on fourth-and-12 from the 22-yard line but Austin Wisor broke up what would have been a sure touchdown reception and forced the turnover on downs. Trimble answered with a long, sustained drive but at midfield, Downs was tackled and heard a pop in his left ankle.
With Downs out of the game, Lackey took over the rushing duties, calling his own number time and time again before finding paydirt from the 1-yard line with only seconds remaining in the first half.
“I couldn’t move it really,” Downs said about his ankle. “At halftime, my brother ran to the house and got an ankle brace and they taped it up. It was good. As tight as they wrapped it and the ankle brace supporting it, it felt like normal.”
Normal may have been an understatement.
Trimble took the first possession of the second half and used Downs as a decoy. Lackey went back to the air and connected with Guffey for 29 yards as Guffey leapt over two defenders to make the highlight-reel catch. Lackey kept running with Downs drawing attention from the defense until the home team faced a third-and-goal at the 5-yard line.
“Tabor called the audible to my side and we rolled with it,” said Downs.
Lackey’s audible resulted in the quarterback hitting a wide-open Downs in the center of the end zone for the score. It marked the second passing touchdown for Lackey who would go on to complete six of his 10 passing attempts for 112 yards and add 23 rushing attempts for 82 yards and another score.
“We didn’t realize what all we’d have to move around when Bryce went down. Luckily Lackey picked up it just before half and we were able to get the score. We were sort of content to go in tied but we ended up getting the score,” Trimble Coach Phil Faires said.
Lackey also showed his defensive prowess on the next Berne Union possession by colliding with his quarterback counterpart, Nate Nemeth, and forcing a fumble recovered by the Tomcats. That set up a short field, a one-yard touchdown run for Downs and a 28-7 lead.
The Rockets answered back as Prince dragged defenders nearly half of the 10 yards needed to cut the lead in half, 28-14.
The next two Berne Union possessions were plagued by the hawkeyed Todd Fouts. Both of those series would end with Fouts picking off Nemeth. One series was because the receiver fell during his route and the other was an expert-level read from the senior.
“That was big. Todd has really come on as a defensive player. We put him in a spot where he has to make the plays. He’s gotten better and better there,” Faires said of Fouts.
Downs polished off his 15-carry, 65-yard night on the ground with his second rushing touchdown with two minutes left that set up the final 35-14 reading of the scoreboard.
“We’ve worked hard all through the season, especially on the line, offensive skill positions and overall defense,” said Downs after the game, still in uniform and seemingly no worse for wear on the ankle. “Our biggest worry coming into the season was our line. No one thought we’d have a line but this year our line has stepped up tremendously. They’re all young. We’re a young team and it’s crazy to think how we’re all able to keep our composure this young.”
Nemeth came into the contest with an injured non-throwing hand. The cast didn’t seem to affect the sophomore early on but Trimble also forced seven of his last eight passes to either fall incomplete or into Fouts’ hands. Prince carried Berne Union’s offense with 146 yards on 22 carries and both of the team’s touchdowns.
As the No. 1 seed, Trimble will host Newark Catholic as the No. 5 seed on Friday at 7 p.m. in Glouster Memorial Stadium with a regional championship on the line.
“If you’d asked me at the beginning of the year if we’d been this far, I’d said no and that we would have already turned our stuff in,” Faires said with a smile. “But 8-0 is unbelievable and also a tribute to the guys before these guys. They’ve set the tone and these guys haven’t slacked off. They’re hard workers.”
Trimble 35, Berne Union 14
Berne Union 7 0 7 0 — 14
Trimble 7 7 14 7 — 35
T — Blake Guffey, 57-yard pass from Tabor Lackey (Guffey kick), 1st
BU — Chris Prince, 36-yard run (Brae Friesner kick), 3:17, 1st
T — Tabor Lackey, 1-yard run (Guffey kick), :32, 2nd
T — Bryce Downs, 5-yard pass from Lackey (Guffey kick), 8:47, 3rd
T — Downs, 1-yard run (Guffey kick), 4:00, 3rd
T — Prince, 10-yard run (Friesner kick), :27, 3rd
T — Downs, 1-yard run (Guffey kick), 2:04, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
BU T
First downs 12 13
Plays from scrimmage 49 51
Rushing (plys-yds) 34-177 41-156
Passing yards 54 112
Total net yards 231 268
Passes (cmp-att-int) 6-15-2 6-10-1
Fumbles (no-lost) 2-1 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Berne Union — Chris Prince 22-146 2 TDs, Nate Nemeth 6-24, Brae Friesner 4-7, Colt McCormick 2-1; Trimble — Tabor Lackey 23-82 TD, Bryce Downs 15-65 2 TDs, Todd Fouts 2-9
PASSING
Berne Union — Nate Nemeth 6-15-2-54; Trimble — Tabor Lackey 6-10-1-112 2 TDs.
RECEIVING
Berne Union — Sammy Amnah 3-42, Ian Staten 2-12, Garrett Carpenter 1-0; Trimble — Austin Wisor 3-33, Blake Guffey 2-86 TD, Bryce Downs 1-5 TD
