HEMLOCK — The Trimble Tomcats rolled to their 23rd consecutive regular season win on Friday.
The Tomcats traveled to Perry County and defeated the Miller Falcons, 68-0.
Trimble is 2-0 on the season, while Miller falls to 1-1.
Tabor Lackey accounted for four touchdowns in the win. He completed 7 of 8 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns on just two carries.
Bryce Downs also made the most of his opportunities, rushing for 122 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
Will Freeborn led Trimble in receiving with 100 yards and a touchdown on three receptions.
The Tomcats had 474 yards of total offense, 283 on the ground and 191 through the air.
Miller was held to minus-10 yards of total offense. The Falcons didn't complete a pass in eight attempts, and were held to a net minus-10 yards on 26 attempts.
Trimble led 8-0 after Downs' 20-yard touchdown run, and Lackey's 2-point conversion just 1:54 into the game.
It was 16-0 after another Downs' 20-yard run, followed by another Lackey 2-point run.
Trimble led 24-0 after the first quarter thanks to Lackey's 14-yard touchdown run, followed by his 2-point pass to Downs.
The lead continued to grow in the second quarter. Trimble led 30-0 after Lackey's 52-yard touchdown run. His 16-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Burdette and 2-point run with 9:15 left in the second quarter pushed the advantage to 38-0.
Lackey struck again for a 46-0 lead going into halftime, when he completed a 69-yard touchdown pass to Freeborn. Will Sharp ran in the 2-point try.
Landon Hardy's 7-yard run, with a PAT by Max Frank, allowed Trimble to lead 53-0 in the third quarter.
It was 62-0 after Casey Davis completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Chayse Henry, with Tyler Hill running in the 2-point try.
The final score came with 4:13 left in the fourth on Davis' 1-yard run.
Quin McCabe led Miller with 17 yards rushing on four carries.
Trimble returns home on Friday, hosting Vinton County. Miller travels to Federal Hocking on Friday.
