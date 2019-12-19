GLOUSTER — Not quite two years removed from what he called the worst point of his coaching career, Joe Richards is now a bundle of excitement, quick words and enthusiasm.
The game had been over for 15 minutes but even then Richards, the head coach of Trimble’s girls basketball team, couldn’t seem to ratchet back the energy level.
“Oh no doubt,” Richards admitted. “I was very pumped for this one.”
Richards, and the Tomcats, will remain pumped heading into 2020. Trimble improved to 6-1 on the season, and 6-0 in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play, with a 53-43 win on Thursday night over an improved Miller Falcons club inside White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats, who had to cancel half a season two years ago because of participation numbers, are eyeing a breakthrough campaign with a roster stocked with eight sophomores and two freshmen.
Trimble parlayed all those sophomores into an 8-8 league record last season when they were all freshmen. But now the goal is something more.
“They’re worth the price of admission,” Richards said. “I’m out there sweating bullets and being all nervous and stuff, but that’s got to be fun to watch.
“We’ve got a lot to look forward to.”
Richards had to stay optimistic two winters ago when the Tomcats, then with one win and a roster incapable of finishing the season, bailed on a season.
“It was a low point,” Richards said. “I’ve been coaching sports for a long time, since I was 19 and right out of high school, and that was it.
“But the one thing we knew…we knew we had those eighth graders.”
Richards is referring to his now sophomore class, and the group paved the way to a good win over Miller. Sophomore forward Jayne Six powered the Tomcats inside with 15 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore point guard Laikyn Imler sparkled in the second half, where she netted all 11 of her points. Sophomore wings Briana Osborne and Emily Young added 13 points apiece.
It was fifth time in seven games where the Tomcats had four players in double figures.
“That’s pretty damn good,” Richards said. “That’s our key and that’s why I think we’ll be able to score the basketball on most nights.”
Miller (4-4), with three senior starters, is looking a better season as well. The Falcons have one of the best scorers in the league in senior guard Ashley Spencer, and she brought the goods on Thursday with a game-high 22 points.
"Laikyn and Riley (Campbell) I though did a phenomenal job on her and you look at the scorebook and she’s got 22 damn points,” Richards said.
Miller hung around until the fourth quarter. The Falcons took four different leads in the first half, with the last coming on Spencer’s catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the right corner for a 14-12 lead with 7:50 left in the half.
But Trimble led 21-16 at the break after the Falcons hit a cold streak. The Tomcats extended the lead out to 25-16 in the middle of the third before Spencer hit another triple, from the left corner. In-between Spencer’s two 3-pointers, Trimble outscored Miller 13-2 over a stretch of more than 10 minutes of game time. Richards said the Tomcats’ potential is measured by well they improve defensively.
“At the end of the day, it’s up to them. And, by God, they’ve been doing what they need to be doing so far,” he said.
Trimble led 31-19 late in the third before Miller’s Josie Crabtree scored seven straight points to make it just a five-point game heading into the fourth.
But Orsborne opened the fourth with a steal, and turned it into a fast-break layup. And suddenly the damn broke open.
The Tomcats rattled off 22 fourth-quarter points with their sharpest play of the night. Trimble had six assists and just one turnover during the first seven minutes of the fourth, and led 51-34 with two minutes to go.
“Briana started with that steal and that kind of sunk the ship,” Richards said.
Trimble won’t have another league game until January. But the Tomcats face rival Nelsonville-York on Saturday, Dec. 28 as part of a four-game showdown against the Buckeyes. The hoops bonanza begins at 10 p.m. and includes a junior high girls game, a JV boys game and varsity girls and boys showdowns.
It’ll be a big day in what could be a special season for the Tomcats.
Trimble 53, Miller 43
Miller;11;5;10;17;—;43
Trimble;12;9;10;22;—;53
MILLER (4-4) 43
Askya McFann 4 0-0 8, Ashley Spencer 9 0-0 22, Jace Agriesti 0 0-0 0, Emma Joseph 0 0-0 0, Alain Boyden 1 0-0 2, Olivia Dishon 0 0-0 0, Josie Crabtree 3 1-3 7, Hallie Joseph 2-4 6; TOTALS 18 3-7 43; 3-point goals — Four (Spencer 4)
TRIMBLE (6-1, 6-0 TVC Hocking) 53
Grace Adkins 0 0-0 0, Emily Calentine 1 0-0 2, Ashlynn Hardy 0 0-0 0, Laikyn Imler 4 3-3 11, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Madeline Yuska 0 0-0 0, Briana Orsborne 5 0-0 13, Emily Young 4 4-4 13, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0, Jayne Six 5 5-5 15; TOTALS 19 11-12 53; 3-point goals — Four (Orsborne 3, Young 1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Miller 18-43 (.419), 3-point goals 4-17 (.235); Trimble 19-42 (.452), 3-point goals 4-14 (.286); Free throws — Miller 3-7 (.429); Trimble 11-12 (.917); Rebounds — Miller 25 (McFann 6), Trimble 24 (Six 8); Assists — Miller 8 (McFann 3), Trimble 10 (Campbell 4); Steals — Miller 9 (Crabtree 3), Trimble 12 (Orsborne 4); Blocks — Miller 2, Trimble 1; Turnovers — Miller 19, Trimble 16; Personal fouls — Miller 13, Trimble 8; Technical fouls — None; JV Score — None.
