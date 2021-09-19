GLEN DALE, W.Va. — The Trimble Tomcats put together a fourth-quarter comeback that nearly led to a huge road victory on Friday.
John Marshall's Connor Fitzpatrick got the final kick however, and it was enough to hold off the Tomcats.
John Marshall won an overtime thriller against Trimble, 34-33, to hand the Tomcats their first loss of the season.
Trimble traveled to West Virginia to face the Monarchs, a Division II equivalent school based on enrollment.
The Tomcats won the fourth quarter 13-3 to force an overtime period.
Trimble gained possession first, scoring a touchdown on Bryce Downs' 3-yard run.
However, the extra point attempt was missed, keeping Trimble's lead at 33-27.
John Marshall didn't waste anytime on its possession, scoring on Jacob Coffield's 1-yard run to tie the game.
That brought out Fitzpatrick, and he drilled the extra point to give the Monarchs the 34-33 victory.
Fitzpatrick was certainly key to the Monarchs' victory. He made a 28-yard field goal to give John Marshall a 17-14 halftime lead.
His biggest kick was a 38-yard field goal as time expired in regulation, forcing overtime with a 27-27 tie.
Trimble (3-1) outgained John Marshall (3-1) 412-296 and only had one turnover.
Tabor Lackey completed 10 of 25 passes for 244 yards, a touchdown and interception for Trimble.
Lackey also added 144 yards on 26 rushing attempts, scoring two touchdowns.
Downs added 21 yards on nine carries, also scoring two touchdowns.
Tucker Dixon caught five passes for 178 yards and a touchdown for Trimble. Austin Wisor caught two passes for 45 yards.
Will Freeborn caught one pass for 14 yards, and Blake Guffey caught one pass for 13 yards.
Trimble played from behind most of the night. John Marshall led 7-0 after Fitzpatrick scored from one yard out with 6:02 left in the first quarter.
John Marshall then went ahead 14-0 on Collett's 2-yard run with 2:05 left in the opening quarter.
The Tomcats fought back to eventually tie the game, trailing 14-7 after Downs' 2-yard run with 41 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The game was tied at 14-14 after Lackey's 3-yard run, and Guffey's extra point.
John Marshall would go ahead 24-14 with 2:16 left in the third quarter after Klypson Wallace's 2-yard touchdown run.
Trimble began its fourth-quarter comeback when Lackey found Dixon for a 14-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked, and Trimble trailed 24-20.
The Tomcats got the ball back and pieced together a two-minute drive. A fourth-down pass interference on John Marshall kept Trimble's drive alive, and Lackey would eventually find the end zone from six yards out.
Guffey's extra point gave Trimble the 27-24 lead with just 41 seconds remaining.
The Monarchs returned the kickoff just across midfield. With less than 10 seconds to play, they completed a screen pass in the middle of the field, but Trimble was called for a 15-yard facemask on the tackle.
That stopped the clock and advanced the ball to Trimble's 21-yard line.
That gave Fitzpatrick a chance to tie the game, and he did with the 38-yard field goal to force overtime.
Fitzpatrick completed 7 of 10 passes for 83 yards, with Coffield also completing 3 of 9 passes for 57 yards.
Coffield was John Marshall's leading rusher with 70 yards on 11 carries. Ethan Wallace added 45 yards on seven carries.
The loss ends a 24-game regular season winning streak for Trimble, dating back to a 21-20 loss at home to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy on Sept. 22, 2018.
It was also Trimble first road defeat since a 30-12 setback at Waterford on Sept. 15, 2017. The Tomcats had won 19 games in a row on the road, including true road playoff games but excluding neutral site playoff affairs.
The Tomcats haven't lost two games in a row inside of the same season since an 0-2 start to the 2011 season. They will attempt to bounce back this week by hosting Fort Frye (5-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
