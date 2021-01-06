GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats got back on track with another Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory.
The Tomcats rolled past the Belpre Golden Eagles, 66-51, on Tuesday inside White Gymnasium.
Trimble, coming off its first loss of the season last Wednesday at Piketon, improves to 6-1 overall. The Tomcats are 5-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
Austin Wisor led the Tomcats in scoring on Tuesday. The junior scored 17 points, making 7 of 17 shots from the field. He added five rebounds and five assists.
Blake Guffey filled the stat sheet once again for Trimble. He had 15 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Bryce Downs also had a solid night for Trimble with 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting. He had seven rebounds and two assists.
Tucker Dixon and Tyler Weber each had eight points in the win. Weber added seven rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Dixon handed out two assists and recorded a blocked shot on defense.
Clarence Jones rounded out Trimble's scoring with four points. He also had six rebounds and a steal.
Trimble led 15-11 after one quarter, extending the lead to 33-16 at halftime. The Tomcats were ahead 50-32 going to the fourth quarter.
Belpre (3-6, 1-2 TVC-Hocking) was led by Baker's 23 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists.
Trimble's next game is Saturday at home against Chesapeake at 4:30 p.m.
