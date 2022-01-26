WATERFORD — The Trimble Tomcats have struggled to get games played, but they show no signs of rust when they get the opportunity to step onto the court.
Trimble rolled to a 62-42 win at Waterford on Wednesday in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division makeup game.
It was just the Tomcats' second game since Jan. 4, but they still improved to 12-0 on the season. They are also 7-0 in the TVC-Hocking after beating Waterford for the second time.
Tyler Weber and Blake Guffey each scored 19 points for Trimble. Weber had four steals and four rebounds. Guffey added 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Austin Wisor also scored 10 points, making a pair of 3-pointers. He also had four steals.
Bryce Downs had six points. Williams Freeborn, Tucker Dixon, Levi Weber and Cole Wright each scored two points.
Holden Dailey led Waterford with 16 points. Jarrett Armstrong and Jacob Huffman each scored 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.