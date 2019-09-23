GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats and Federal Hocking Lancers meet up in every sport as members of the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Perhaps no sport does the rivalry burn deeper than on the volleyball court, where the Tomcats and Lancers have squared off in countless five-set classics.
The Tomcats were able to take a step forward in the rivalry in 2019. Trimble earned a 3-0 victory — 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 — over Federal Hocking on Monday inside Bill White Gymnasium.
The win allowed Trimble (7-6, 6-3 TVC-Hocking) to sweep the season series against the Lancers. Both victories were three-set sweeps.
With Federal Hocking competing in Division III, and Trimble in Division IV, there won't be a tournament rematch like in season's past.
"It makes me happy," Trimble coach Erica North said. "Ironically, I also work with the Fed Coach (Susan Bond) on a daily basis. We see each other every day. There's a big rivalry there for sure. Couldn't be more thrilled to start off the second half of the season with a win over those rivals."
The Tomcats were able to come away with more big swings at the net, something that went a long way in staying slightly ahead of the Lancers.
Laikyn Imler pounded home 14 kills in the win, followed by Riley Cambell's 12 kills. Jacie Orsborne handed out 29 assists.
"Whenever you can find them in the sweet spot and you can cause the other team to go out of system, it makes a big difference for us," North said. "I can't take anything away from my defensive players tonight. They moved well and got the ball back where we needed to be so we could set that offense up."
The Tomcats also had five kills from Adelynn Stevens, four kills from Karly McLaughlin and three out of Briana Orsborne.
The balance helped outlast the Lancers (7-8, 5-4 TVC-Hocking), who were breaking in a new rotation.
First-year coach Susan Bond said a change in personnel on the roster caused for the switch, as the Lancers are changing things up on the fly.
"We had three varsity starters that are injured or not here tonight and that necessitated all the changes and it's hard to come out and play through that," Bond said. "We had some key mistakes at some key times. That's the way the game goes."
Federal Hocking's MaKayla Bowen and Jordan Knapp did what they could on Monday. Bowen was battling through an apparent injury late in the match and finished with eight kills. Knapp had seven kills, as the duo accounted for nearly 100 percent of the Lancers' kills.
"Jordan stepped up really big today," Bond said. "She stopped a lot of balls at the net, got some really smart shots in, put the balls down. MaKayla played pretty smart but she's hurting too as you could tell since she didn't finish the third set."
The Lancers did find success at the service line. Reagan Jeffers had five aces, while Abby Jackson, Seirra Stover and Bowen each had two aces.
On the other side, Campbell led the Tomcats with four aces.
Each set of the match followed a similar pattern, with the Lancers staying close before the Tomcats found a run.
Trimble led 17-10 in the opening set, but had the lead sliced to 22-21 after two Knapp kills.
Campbell's kill on a 50-50 ball at the net allowed Trimble to take the 23-21 leda, and McLaughlin's kill closed out the 25-21 win.
The Lancers were again within 21-19 in the second set, but Imler's kill would push Trimble's lead to 23-19. A Lancers' service error provided the final point in Trimble's 25-20 win, and 2-0 lead in the match.
Federal Hocking jumped out to an early 9-4 lead in the third set after Bowen's kill. The Lancers still led 19-18 after a Trimble service error.
The Tomcats' passing and offense took over from there. Stevens had two kills and Campbell one to all Trimble to lead 21-19. Another Campbell kill made it 23-21, and Jacie Orsborne's ace put the lead at 24-22, as the Tomcats would close out the sweep.
"We just have to get used to things, the change, and we have to have some younger kids step up," Bond said. "We have a lot of seniors but outside of that, a bunch of kids that don't have a lot of varsity time, so we'll get there. It's just a learning curve."
The win allowed Trimble to bounce back from recent league losses to Miller and Southern.
"We really focused on trying to stay super positive and really be together as a team," North said. "That's something we've struggled and had some tough losses. That was a really key thing that we really focused on and that showed on the floor. Even when we were down or getting hit three or four points in a row, we still found that coming together. Found that energy and kept it moving."
And as for seeing Bond at work, North said she would keep the trash talking to a minimum. North admitted that Bond will probably gain bragging rights back after her son, Brandon, competes against North's son, Zach, at the sectional golf tournament.
"The next time I see her, we'll be out on the golf course with our boys on Wednesday at the sectionals, and her boy's going to beat my boy," North said, with a laugh. "I love my son but that's just the way it is. So I can't talk too much trash there."
