HEMLOCK — The Trimble Tomcats were able to earn a season sweep against an old league rival on Saturday.
Trimble made the short trip to Miller High School, taking a 70-43 victory in a non-league contest.
Blake Guffey powered the Tomcats in the win, scoring 26 points on 8 of 14 shooting. He added an impressive 18 rebounds to go with five assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
Trimble improves to 15-3 with the victory. Even though Miller is no longer a member of the Tri-Valley Conference, it was still the Tomcats' second win over the Falcons as they also won in Glouster, 58-34, on Jan. 19.
Austin Wisor added 18 points and five rebounds for Trimble. Bryce Downs powered home 17 points to go with six rebounds and three steals.
Tyler Weber had three points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Tucker Dixon had two points, five assists and two steals. Brandon Burdette and Clarence Jones each scored two points.
Miller retired the No. 22 before the game of Elijah Rader, one of the program's career thousand point scorers who tragically passed away last fall. He graduated from Miller High School in 2015.
Miller (0-18) was led by Kylan McClain's 13 points and three assists. Quin McCabe added 12 points, while Sam Rutter tallied nine points, 15 rebounds and three steals.
Trimble led 22-13 after one quarter, and 42-23 at halftime. The Tomcats' lead stood at 54-32 going to the fourth.
Tomcats win at Southern
RACINE — Trimble cruised to a 75-36 victory at Southern High School on Friday.
The Tomcats raced ahead 19-5 after one quarter, and 41-10 at halftime. The lead stood at 58-21 going to the fourth quarter.
Bryce Downs led Trimble in scoring with 22 points on 10 of 20 shooting. He had a double-double, adding 10 rebounds.
Blake Guffey paced the Tomcats with 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals, doing a little bit of everything.
Austin Wisor scored 13 points on the strength of three 3-pointers, adding five rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Tyler Weber tallied 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Tucker Dixon had four points, while William Freeborn had three points.
Ryan Laudermilt led Southern (3-14, 2-9 TVC-Hocking) with seven points, while Chase Bailey and Arrow Drummer each scored six points.
The win improved Trimble to 10-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
The Tomcats can clinch at least a share of the league title on Tuesday with a road game at Belpre.
