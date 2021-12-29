NELSONVILLE — Trying to keep their undefeated record intact, the Trimble Tomcats had their backs against the wall in the closing minute against the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes.
The Buckeyes had a two-point lead on two occasions inside the final two minutes of regulation, but the veteran Tomcats found a way to survive.
"Our execution the last three minutes of the fourth quarter, we called a couple plays and they ran them to perfection. They executed," Trimble coach Joe Richards said.
The Tomcats won a thriller on Wednesday, edging the Buckeyes 54-48 in overtime in front of a big crowd at Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The latest installment of the county rivalry lived up to the hype, as Trimble improved to 9-0.
"I thought both teams played hard," Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady said. "Both teams played pretty good. That might be probably the second best we played their year. We just lost to a good team."
Nelsonville-York (7-4) trailed 40-34 early in the fourth before staging a comeback.
Mackenzie Hurd scored on a pair of post-ups in traffic, and Airah Lavy drilled a 3 from the top of the key for a 41-40 Buckeye lead with 4:14 remaining.
The Tomcats and Buckeyes battled back and forth the rest of the way, but Nelsonville-York was ahead 44-42 after Hurd split a pair of free throws with 1:54 to play.
The Tomcats' backs were against the wall in the closing minutes for the first time all season, but they responded with offensive execution.
Emily Young found Briana Orsborne at the basket with 1:16 left to force a 44-44 tie.
The Buckeyes answered with Alivia Speelman's long 2-point jumper on the other end, putting Nelsonville-York back ahead 46-44 with just under a minute to play.
Trimble once again found a high-percentage basket on the other end. Young again had the assist, with Jayne Six scoring inside to tie the game with 32 seconds remaining.
Cassady and the Buckeyes kept playing after Six tied the game, opting not to use a timeout.
Hurd had the ball on the perimeter as the clock was winding down. She picked up her dribble, then whipped a pass to a cutting Lavy at the basket.
Lavy put up a contested shot from under the basket that missed at the buzzer, sending the game to an extra period.
"Given the time and situation, we obviously wanted to hold for the last shot," Cassady said. "Trimble was not pressuring us. I thought it was best to call a play from there and not call a timeout and let them get their defense set. They executed the play for the most part. We got a look at it, missed."
Richards felt good going into overtime after surviving the Buckeyes' chance to win the game.
"I knew if they missed that shot, and we got a good defensive stop there, that I had a lot of confidence in us going to overtime with our conditioning," he said. "Same thing in overtime, we executed and our defense picked up."
Trimble controlled the overtime from the start, Young assisted on Six's shot in the paint for a 48-46 lead.
Orsborne scored on a putback on the following possession, getting fouled and making the free throw for a 51-46 lead with 3:02 to play.
Now, it was the Buckeyes who had their backs against the wall. Nelsonville-York relied on its starting five players to play essentially the entire game, whereas the Tomcats used nine players.
Nelsonville-York's only score in overtime came when Lavy collected a steal at mid-court, driving in for a layup to cut Trimble's advantage to 51-48 with 2:03 remaining.
Trimble went ahead 53-48 with 1:10 left when Six, from along the arc, passed inside to Young for a score at the rim.
When Young missed the free throw after being fouled on the make, Jaylee Orsborne was able to collect the offensive rebound and allow Trimble to maintain possession.
The Buckeyes' final chance came when Lavy missed a 3-pointer with under 40 seconds left. Young was able to split a pair of free throws with 33.0 seconds left to provide Trimble with a 54-48 lead.
"They have two great players (Hurd and Lavy) and their role players are good," Richards said of the Buckeyes. "Speelman killed us both times last year. Dupler, if she's open, it's going in. That's a good basketball team, and I don't think we played our best but we did what it took tonight at the end of the fourth quarter and overtime to win."
Briana Orsborne led Trimble with 23 points on 10 of 18 shooting, adding 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots. She had 10 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
"Offensively, she carried us in the second half," Richards said. "That was big that's a testament to her because I think she's one of the best players around here."
Six also had a double-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Young had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Jaylee Orsborne added seven points, while Laikyn Imler had two points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Trimble won the rebounding battle, 55-26, as Briana Orsborne, Six and Imler combined for 36 rebounds.
Nelsonville-York won the turnover battle, forcing Trimble into 21 while committing only 11.
Lavy led Nelsonville-York with 14 points, four steals and two assists. Hurd had 13 points, seven rebounds, three steals and four assists. Dupler scored eight points, Brooklyn Richards seven points and eight rebounds, while Speelman had six points and three blocked shots.
"We know how good Trimble is and what their expectations are," Cassady said. "For us to play that well against them, I think it's good for us because I have those same expectations for our team. We're still in December. We still have a couple things to fix. Hopefully we can get those fixed."
The two teams will rematch in Glouster on Jan. 29. Trimble has won four of the last five meetings with Nelsonville-York, and will return home on Monday to host South Gallia.
"We did what it took to win tonight," Joe Richards said. "Nelsonville played their butt off. I think we've got to improve on some stuff."
Trimble 54, Nelsonville-York 48 (OT)
Trimble;13;12;12;9;8;—;54
Nelsonville-York;15;8;11;12;2;—;48
TRIMBLE 54 (9-0)
Jaylee Orsborne 1 4-4 7, Laikyn Imler 1 0-0 2, Briana Orsborne 10 2-3 23, Emily Young 4 1-3 10, Jayne Six 6 0-1 12, Lydia Beha 0 0-0 0, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Emily Valentine 0 0-0 0, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 7-11 54; 3-point field goals: 3 (Jaylee Orsborne, Briana Orsborne, Young 1 apiece)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 48 (7-4)
Cayleigh Dupler 3 0-1 8, Brooklyn Richards 3 0-0 7, Alivia Speelman 3 0-2 6, Mackenzie Hurd 6 1-2 13, Airah Lavy 5 1-2 14, Kyleigh McWilliams 0 0-0 0, Emma Fields 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 2-7 48; 3-point field goals 6 (Lavy 3, Dupler 2, Richards 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Trimble 20-61 (.328), 3-point field goals 3-11 (.273); Nelsonville-York 20-61 (.328), 3-point field goals 6-22 (.273); Free throws — Trimble 7-11 (.636), Nelsonville-York 2-7 (.286); Rebounds — Trimble 55 (Six 13); Assists — Trimble 14 (Imler, Young 5 apiece), Nelsonville-York 9 (Hurd 4); Blocks — Trimble 5 (Briana Orsborne 3), Nelsonville-York 6 (Speelman 3); Turnovers — Trimble 21, Nelsonville-York 11; Steals — Trimble 8 (Briana Orsborne 3), Nelsonville-York 13 (Lavy 4); Team fouls — Trimble 9, Nelsonville-York 12; JV game — Trimble 31, Nelsonville-York 27 (OT).
