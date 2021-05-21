GLOUSTER — Cheyenne Williams allowed the Trimble Tomcats to end their softball season in dramatic fashion.
Williams hit a two-run, walk-off double on Thursday, sending Trimble to a 9-8 win in eight innings against the Federal Hocking Lancers.
The Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division makeup game wrapped up the 2021 season for both squads.
Trimble closed its season with a 6-19 record, finishing 4-8 in the TVC-Hocking.
The Tomcats swept the season series against the Lancers, as Trimble also won in extra innings, 11-5, on April 16 at Federal Hocking.
Federal Hocking closes the season 5-14 and 3-9 in the TVC-Hocking.
The game featured momentum swings back and forth. Trimble led 4-0 after scoring three runs in the second, but Federal Hocking answered with a five-run third.
Trimble tied the game at 5-5 with a run in the sixth. Bama Martin led off with a single, and scored when Adelynn Stevens drew a bases-loaded walk.
Each team scored in the seventh. Katie Brooks set the inning up with a single, with Samantha Brown eventually scoring the go-ahead run.
The Tomcats were down to their final out with no runners on base in the seventh, but Martin and Lexi Fouts kept the game alive with singles, Martin eventually scoring to tie the game at 6-6.
Federal Hocking seemingly took control with a two-run top of the eighth inning. Emma Wilson opened with a double, followed by Sydney Martin's walk.
Both would eventually score, the second run scoring on Brooks' single for an 8-6 lead.
The Tomcats were down, but they had one final rally in them. Riley Campbell hit a one-out single, then scored on Stevens' triple to right field.
Briana Orsborne and Emily Young both followed with singles to load the bases, bringing Williams to the plate.
She hit the first pitch to left field, scoring Stevens and Orsborne for the 9-8 victory.
Williams was 2 for 5 with three RBIs in the win. Stevens was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, a run and a walk. Orsborne had two hits and two runs, while Martin had two hits, a walk and two runs.
Campbell had a single and two runs, while Ashlynn Hardy had a single and RBI. Brandis Bickley added a single and run, while Madison McWilliams scored a run, also drawing a walk.
Martin pitched all eight innings for the win in the circle. The Tomcat freshman struck out five and walked three, giving up three earned runs.
Cheyenne Mayle started in the circle for Federal Hocking, going two innings. She allowed four runs on two hits, three walks and a strikeout.
Alexis Wilkes worked the final 5 1-3 innings, giving up five runs on three walks and 11 hits. She stuck out five.
Brooks was 4 for 5 with an RBI for the Lancers. Mayle was 2 for 3 with a run and RBI. Makyla Walker had two hits and a run.
Brown had a single, two runs, RBI and walk. Wilkes had a single, three RBIs and run scored. Wilson, Mia Basim and Makynlee Baker each had a hit and run scored, while Lily Crow had a hit and RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.