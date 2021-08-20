GLOUSTER — High expectations are nothing new for the Trimble Tomcats, a program that has played in two state championship games and won three regional titles in the previous eight seasons.
So when the Tomcats come off an undefeated regular season and return nearly the entire lineup on both sides of the ball, it's only natural that expectations will be through the roof in Glouster.
The Tomcats kick off another season of football on Saturday, with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Nelsonville-York inside of Glouster Memorial Stadium.
Trimble was 8-1 overall last year, going 6-0 in the shortened regular season before winning two playoff games.
That was after graduation losses from 2019 gutted the Tomcats' lineup. However, veteran head coach Phil Faires reloaded, and now nearly the same group is ready to run it back for another run toward the postseason.
"With that 6-0 (regular season record), we gained a lot of confidence," said Faires, who enters his 28th season as Trimble's head coach. "Went three rounds in the playoffs and played some good teams. We had a lot of confidence last year, especially defensively. We have almost the whole team back, only lost one (starter) on offense and one on defense, really. Getting these guys better and better."
Seniors Tabor Lackey (quarterback) and Blake Guffey (linebacker) were both Division VII first-team all-Ohio selections last year, while Bryce Downs (tailback) was third team.
That trio will lead the way on both sides of the ball again for Trimble.
The only downside coming into the season is an ankle injury suffered by Guffey during a basketball camp in June.
Guffey is still recovering from the injury, and saw very limited action during the Tomcats' scrimmages.
"He's worked hard at it and the trainer's worked with him," Faires said. "They've gone to different people. He's getting better each day, barely.
"Adrenaline on Saturday, he'll be ready to go."
Guffey is the returning Division VII Southeast District Defensive Player of the Year as a middle linebacker. He's also a tight end on offense and a big threat in the passing game.
Guffey and Downs will lead the defense as linebackers. One of the few players lost to graduation is Todd Fouts, a starter at outside linebacker the last three seasons.
Senior Will Freeborn is ready to step into Fouts' position.
"Freeborn is coming up and hitting people," Faires said. "We really like seeing that. He's grown up a lot from last year. I think he'll fit right in at Fouts' spot."
Lackey can play defensive end, or step back to a linebacker if Guffey is out of action. The secondary is led by more experienced players in senior Austin Wisor, senior Tucker Dixon and sophomores Max Frank and Brandon Burdette.
Lackey returns as the quarterback for the second season. He passed for 1,256 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, adding 571 yards and six more touchdowns on the ground.
Downs rushed for 762 yards on 110 carries with 12 touchdowns, adding four more receiving touchdowns.
Add in Wisor (24 receptions, 305 yards, four touchdowns to go with three punt return touchdowns), Dixon and Freeborn and the Tomcats are loaded at the skill positions.
"We've never had this many skill kids, I don't think, and it would be foolish not to use them," Faires said. "We're going to spread them out."
The Tomcats can go with four wide receivers, but will still have the ability to go into the wishbone. It was Trimble's best offense during the powerful runs in 2018 and 2019, but Faires didn't use it as much in 2020.
When Trimble does go wishbone, expect sophomore Brandon Burdette to take snaps under center, with Lackey joining Downs and Will Sharp in the backfield.
"We look pretty good with that," Faires said. "Plus our line is bigger and a little better. We can control the clock a little bit if we want to."
The Tomcats have two-way lineman sophomore Cole Wright returning. Fellow sophomores Alan McLaughlin and Hunter Smith will also be factors up front, as will senior Clarence Jones.
Jones ‚ listed at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds — is new to the program. A regular on the basketball court, Jones came out for football and will start at left tackle offensively and get plenty of reps along the defensive line.
"Jones is going to help us on both sides of the ball," Faires said. "He's just a huge kid."
The Tomcats have won 21 regular season games in a row, and 31 of their last 32 dating back to the 2017 season. Including the playoffs, Trimble is 32-4 since the start of the 2018 season.
They'll be tested in the coming weeks. After Nelsonville-York, the Tomcats also have regular season matchups against Vinton County, John Marshall and Fort Frye.
"Hopefully it will all prepare us for playoff time," Faires said. "Hopefully we don't get humiliated a lot. If we can hold our own and get some confidence in, it will really help us."
The first order of business is against the Buckeyes. Trimble will be trying to beat N-Y in four consecutive meetings for the first time. The Tomcats are 6-3 against the Buckeyes since 2012.
"Until we get some competition, we don't know where we're at and we get that this Saturday against Nelsonville-York," Faires said. "They're going to be a good team for us. They lost a lot from last year, but in some ways I think they're better this year. It's going to be good for both teams."
The annual rivalry game is also a chance for fans to return to the stands. After restricted attendance led to games in nearly empty stadiums last season, a full house is expected on Saturday.
"I'd say it's going to be packed," Faires said. "I think everyone that's not playing will come watch this, either scout or just watch a good game. We're looking forward to it."
