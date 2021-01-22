GLOUSTER — Blake Guffey scored the thousandth point of his high school career on Thursday, then began work on the next thousand on Friday.
Guffey scored 18 points, leading Trimble to a convincing 72-36 victory over the Eastern Eagles inside William White Gymnasium.
Guffey did his damage against the Eagles on only 11 shot attempts, making nine of them. All of his attempts were from 2-point range, as the junior now has 1,028 points in his career.
Guffey also added four rebounds and two steals, as Trimble improved to 10-2 with its fourth win in a row. The Tomcats are also 7-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Bryce Downs scored 14 points in the win over the Eagles, coming off his 20-point effort in Thursday's win over Federal Hocking. He also had seven rebounds and three steals.
Tyler Weber gave the Tomcats three players in double figures, scoring 12 points to go with four assists, seven rebounds and one steal.
Trimble had 10 players dent the scoring column on Friday. Tucker Dixon had eight points, three assists and three rebounds. Austin Wisor made a pair of 3-pointers for six points, also leading the team with seven assists. He added three steals and three rebounds.
Clarence Jones had four points and an assist. William Freeborn and Levi Weber each scored three points, with Freeborn adding two assists.
Brandon Burdette and Kaden Kempton each tallied two points, with Burdette also collecting two rebounds, a steal and an assist.
Trimble led 26-13 at halftime, then opened up a 44-17 edge by halftime. The lead grew to 63-22 going to the fourth quarter.
Eastern falls to 0-11 overall, and 0-6 in the TVC-Hocking. Trey Hill and Brad Hawk each scored eight points, while Bryce Newland tallied seven points. Isaiah Reed added five points and Brady Watson four points.
