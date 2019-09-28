GLOUSTER — The one thing the Tomcats haven’t showed yet in 2019 is how they would react when — or if — the opposition finally dented the scoreboard.
The answer came Friday night. With an 18-quarter scoreless quarter streak snapped, Trimble took out their frustration on Worthington Christian.
The visiting Warriors became the first team to score on Trimble this season with a third-quarter touchdown that trimmed the Tomcats’ lead to 7-6 — after the PAT kick failed to clear the line of scrimmage.
The response was 27 straight Tomcat points, a huge night from senior tailback Conner Wright, and 34-6 victory at Glouster Memorial Stadium. The shutout streak was snapped, but the Tomcats (5-0) continued to flex anyway.
“We forgot they scored, honestly I just remembered that they freaking scored,” said Wright, who piled up career-highs with 255 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. “I’m mad about that now.
“Thanks man, I got to hang my head now.”
Wright wasn’t entirely serious, but there was enough of an edge in his voice to let you know there was some truth buried in there too. Worthington Christian (3-2) had a balanced, spread offense and a gifted quarterback in senior Lucas Hartings capable of eluding pressure and making all the throws.
When the Warriors made it a game, thanks to Braden Anderson’s 17-yard run to the end zone to cap the first possession of the second half, the Trimble sideline erupted in anger as the chance for a fifth-straight shutout went by the wayside.
“I’m sure (assistant defensive coaches) Jacob Koons and Brady Trace about ran out on the field and tackled that guy,” Wright said.
But the Tomcats typically excel when they play with a point to prove. And Worthington Christian had just knocked the proverbial chip off their collective shoulder.
“I think it sort of made some of our guys mad,” Trimble head coach Phil Faires admitted.
It showed. With 8:36 left in the third quarter, the Warriors trailed 7-6. Roughly 12 minutes of game time later, the Tomcats had extended it to 34-6.
Trimble answered the WC touchdown with a 61-yard drive that took 10 plays and finished with Wright’s 7-yard touchdown plunge back up the middle.
The Warriors were forced into a quick 3-and-out, and Trimble responded with Wright’s 41-yard dash to the end zone and a 20-6 lead with 11:20 left. After another WC 3-and-out, and Cameron Kittle’s 36-yard punt return, the Tomcats made it 27-6 when Wright worked between the guards for a 10-yard scoring run.
Hartings, under pressure, was picked off by Austin Wisor on a deep throw down the sideline on the next Warriors possession. The Tomcats then methodically marched 56 yards on nine plays, and Wright’s fifth touchdown of the night — from nine yards out — made it 34-6 with 3:17 to go.
After giving up the first touchdown of the season, Trimble scored four touchdowns thanks to 206 yards of offense on the next four possessions. Worthington Christian ran nine offensive plays for 19 yards with an interception in the same span.
“We took that as if they thought they could beat us,” Wright said of the third-quarter touchdown allowed. “We take all that stuff personal.
“We don’t want to get beat. We don’t want to get scored on. We don’t want them to get a first down if that’s possible.”
The six points and 240 total yards were both season-lows for Worthington Christian. Hartings completed 12 of 22 passes, with one interception, for 157 yards.
Meanwhile, Wright and the Tomcats leaned into their running game like never before. Trimble ran 56 plays, and each one of them was a called running play. About 90 percent of the snaps came from the wishbone formation.
Faires, who picked up career win No. 207, even notched a first. It was the first time in his head coaching career that his team never attempted a pass. There wasn’t even one called, besides an aborted audible (due to a penalty) at the line of scrimmage by Kittle in the first half.
“Our linemen were coming off saying ‘We’re pushing them.’ We might not have been gaining a lot early on, but they weren’t really touching our guys until three or four yards,” Faires said. “And that’s all we want.
“You do that running the wishbone, you’re in good shape.”
Wright had a career-high 37 carries, including 19 in the second half. He started running through more and more tackles as the game went on, and was never hit until he had a head of steam going.
“I didn’t see nothing but Sawyer Koons’ and Todd Fouts’ backs man,” Wright said, referring to his backfield teammates. “That’s how I like it. I feel very safe behind those two guys.”
Kittle added 67 yards rushing, while Fouts (28) and Koons (25) also chipped in. Bryce Downs added 18 yards rushing.
Trimble had 56 carries for 393 rushing yards. Trimble failed to gain at least four yards on a carry only 10 times, and had one negative-rushing play all game long.
That steady approach was there at the start when Trimble opened the game with a 10-play drive that ate up 5:30 off the clock and finished with Wright’s three-yard touchdown. The Tomcats kept at it, and had two more first-half drives that were both more than four minutes and eight plays long but ended with fumbles lost at the 1- and 19-yard lines deep in WC territory. Trimble led just 7-0 at the half.
“Not just Conner Wright was on a roll,” Faires said. “Our offensive line was amazing tonight.”
Trimble’s defense did the job as well. Senior DE Ian Joyce had three sacks. The Warriors rushed for 83 yards, but 38 yards came at the end of the first half when Trimble was playing way back against the pass. And WC busted a 25-yard run when down 34-6 with a minute to go.
The shutout streak is over. But the Tomcats kept their perfect season intact, answered their first real challenge of the season with a vengeance and gave their senior tailback a night he’ll never forget.
“Guys were telling me in pregame ‘Make this a special night Conner.’ I really wanted to,” he said.
“Put I love my team in there because I really freaking do.”
Trimble 34, Worthington Christian 6
Worth. Christian;0;0;6;0;—;6
Athens;7;0;6;21;—;34
Trimble — Conner Wright, 3-yard run (Blake Guffey kick), 6:30, 1Q
Worth. Christian — Braden Anderson, 17-yard run (kick failed), 8:36, 3Q
Trimble — Conner Wright, 7-yard run (kick failed), 3:26, 3Q
Trimble — Conner Wright, 41-yard run (Guffey kick), 11:20, 4Q
Trimble — Conner Wright, 10-yard run (Guffey kick), 9:35, 4Q
Trimble — Conner Wright, 9-yard run (Guffey kick), 3:17, 4Q
TEAM STATISTICS
;WC;TR
First downs;10;20
Total Plays;38;56
Rushing (plys-yds);16-83;56-393
Passing yards;157;0
Total yards;240;393
Passes (cmp-att-int);12-22-1;0-0-0
Fumbles (no-lost);1-0;2-2
Penalties (no-yds);4-25;5-35
Punts (no-avg);3-35.3;0-0.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Worthington Christian — Braden Anderson 9-74 TD, Landon West 3-29, Lucas Hartings 4-(-20); Trimble — Conner Wright 37-255 5 TDs, Cameron Kittle 7-67, Todd Fouts 5-28, Sawyer Koons 3-25, Bryce Downs 4-18.
PASSING
Worthington Christian — Lucas Hartings 12-22-1 157; Trimble — None.
RECEIVING
Worthington Christian — D.J. Moore 4-77, Jaiden Reynolds 3-57, Dillon Fulks 3-17, Jake Thompson 1-5, Braden Anderson 1-1; Trimble — None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.