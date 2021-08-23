GLOUSTER — The Trimble volleyball team opened the 2021 season with a sweep.
The Tomcats defeated Nelsonville-York on Saturday, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15.
Laikyn Imler started her season off in a big way, collecting 22 kills, 11 digs and three aces. She had seven kills in the opening set, 11 in the second set and four in the final set.
Riley Campbell added seven kills, three aces and 16 digs. Adelynn Stevens added six kills, four blocks, two digs and an ace, while Briana Orsborne had five kills, two digs and a block.
Faith Handley had six kills, five digs and two blocks.
Jacie Orsborne handed out 45 assists, picking up five digs and an ace.
Lexee Fouts added seven digs.
The Tomcats open defense of their Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title on Thursday when they travel to Federal Hocking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.