Nursing a three-point lead in the closing seconds, Trimble coach Howie Caldwell didn't want to see Athens' Brayden Whiting or Will Matters get a good look from behind the arc.
The duo had already combined for 41 points as the Bulldogs brought the ball up the court, looking for a shot to send Saturday's non-league game into overtime.
"We did not want Whiting to be able to shoot a 3," Caldwell said. "So what we did, we wanted Blake (Guffey) to flat out deny him. We didn't want Matters to be able to get a good look, so we told Austin (Wisor), flat out deny him."
The Tomcats were able to execute that defensive strategy, ultimately leading to a 60-56 win between Tri-Valley Conference leaders inside McAfee Gymnasium.
After a back-and-forth game, Trimble went ahead 59-56 with 22.0 seconds left after two Guffey free throws.
Athens coach Mickey Cozart said their plan was to run a play to try and get Matters open. He already made three 3-pointers in the quarter.
"They just defended it extremely well," Cozart said. "Guy was in his shorts and he just couldn't get open. We tried to give the hot hand the ball, it just didn't go our way."
With the clock ticking toward 10 seconds, Whiting drove inside the 3-point arc on Guffey, then kicked out to Jake Sayers in the right corner.
Sayers hit a game-winning 3-pointer a week earlier against Vinton County, but this attempt hit off the rim.
It was a good look, but it was one that Caldwell's defense was willing to concede, given the attention Matters and Whiting received.
"We told them, if they (any player other than Matters or Whiting) wanted to shoot, we'd let them and hope that they didn't make it," Caldwell said. "And they executed it very, very well."
Trimble wasn't out of danger yet though, as Whiting chased down an offensive rebound after Sayers' shot, his momentum taking him behind the 3-point line on the left wing.
Whiting ended up taking a 3 with Guffey's hand in his face. It missed, and Bryce Downs got the defensive rebound and was fouled with 2.9 seconds left.
Caldwell gave a fist pump on the sideline, and when Downs made his second free throw attempt for a four-point lead, the Tomcats had escaped Athens High School with a victory.
"We didn't play very smart at times and we didn't execute very well at times, but we won and that's the bottom line," Caldwell said.
Trimble (7-2) overcame 27 turnovers for the victory. Athens (7-6) made life tough on the Tomcats and led early in the fourth before a late rally came up a shot short.
"That game could come down to two or three calls, two or three possessions, two or three balls on the rim that rattled around and didn't go in," Cozart said. "There was just a lot of that. Those games just come down to the last second, that's just the way it goes."
Guffey led Trimble with 18 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Austin Wisor added 12 points and three assists, while Downs had 11 points and two assists.
It was Tucker Dixon, however, that sparked a key fourth-quarter run.
Athens led 41-40 after Sayers opened the fourth with a 3-pointer.
Dixon then had a flurry of big plays, the first being a feed to Wisor to give Trimble the lead back at 42-41. He then had a steal and assist on Tyler Weber's transition basket.
When Athens tied the game at 44-44 thanks to a Matters 3, Dixon answered by hitting a long 2-point jumper.
"Tucker doesn't realize how good a player he can be," Caldwell said. "Sometimes he gets down on himself, he makes a turnover. Sometimes his coach doesn't help him too much because he gets right on him, but when Tucker comes to the bench and he says, 'Coach, I'm trying the best that I can possibly try,' then that happens in that stretch, that just shows glimpse of what Tucker can do."
Dixon closed out the stretch when he scored in transition after Weber's steal and assist to give Trimble a 50-47 edge. Dixon would eventually foul out, but not before scoring four points — all in the fourth — to go with three assists and two steals.
Trimble eventually led 55-49 before Matters made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half with just under a minute to play.
Athens would eventually slice the deficit to one point at 57-56 after Whiting was able to get to the line for four free throws, the final two coming with 25.9 seconds left.
Athens had Trimble on the ropes, but the Tomcats were able to get the ball to Guffey, and he made both free throws for the key three-point advantage.
Guffey made all six of his free throws on the night, with Trimble making 13 of 17 as a team.
Whiting led all scorers with 22 points, five steals and two assists. Matters added 19 points and two assists, scoring nine in the fourth.
Derrick Welsh had 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots for Athens.
The matchup against county rival Trimble now in the rearview mirror, the Bulldogs will go back to trying to win a third straight TVC-Ohio title.
Athens currently leads the league with a 5-0 record, and travels to Wellston on Tuesday. It's the first matchup of the season between the Rockets and Bulldogs.
"When you can play four quarters of pretty solid basketball, whether you win it or lose, there's a lot of positives that come out of something like that," Cozart said. "I told them, in the grand scheme of things, our focus is Tuesday. We wanted to win this game tonight, make no mistake, but we're in a league title battle. That's what we're getting better for. These games make you better for those games."
Trimble is gearing up for what could prove to be a big week. The Tomcats will host Miller on Tuesday, Federal Hocking on Thursday and Eastern on Friday before traveling to Nelsonville-York on Saturday.
The makeup game on Thursday against the Lancers is also a battle for first place in the TVC-Hocking. Trimble is 5-0 in the TVC-Hocking, and the Lancers are 2-0.
It's a busy week, but given the frequency of postponements due to COVID-19 related issues, Caldwell said they need to take advantage of every opportunity to play a game.
"If we were really intelligent about it, we would probably move a couple of these games, but with the pandemic and everything that's going on, you better play as many as you can possibly play," he said. "Yeah, it's going to be a tough stretch, but we really believe in our Tomcats. We're going to go with what we have."
Trimble 60, Athens 56
Trimble;14;13;13;20;—;60
Athens;11;16;11;18;—;56
TRIMBLE 60 (7-2)
Tucker Dixon 2 0-0 4, Blake Guffey 6 6-6 18, Tyler Weber 3 3-4 10, Austin Wisor 5 0-1 12, Bryce Downs 4 3-4 11, William Freeborn 0 0-0 0, Clarence Jones 2 1-2 5; TOTALS 22 13-17 60; 3-point field goals: 3 (Wisor 2, Weber 1)
ATHENS 56 (7-6)
Jake Sayers 1 0-0 3, Will Matters 7 2-2 19, Trey Harris 0 1-2 1, Brayden Whiting 6 9-10 22, Derrick Welsh 4 3-6 11, Shane McDade 0 0-0 0, Will Ginder 0 0-0 0, Tanner McCune 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 18 15-20 56; 3-point field goals 5 (Matters 3, Sayers, Whiting 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Trimble 22-48 (.458), 3-point field goals 3-9 (.333), Athens 18-47 (.383), 3-point field goals 5-24 (.208); Free throws — Trimble 13-17 (.765), Athens 15-20 (.750); Rebounds — Trimble 38 (Guffey 16, Athens 20 Welsh 9); Assists — Trimble 18 (Guffey 5), Athens 10 (Harris 3); Blocks — Trimble 2, Athens 3 (Welsh 2); Turnovers — Trimble 27, Athens 20; Steals — Trimble 12 (Wisor 4), Athens 16 (Whiting 5); Team fouls — Trimble 15, Athens 17; JV game — Athens 58, Trimble 50 (3OT).
