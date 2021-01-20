GLOUSTER — After earning a win against a former league rival, the Trimble Tomcats now set their sights on their chief rival inside the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
The Tomcats cruised along to a 58-34 victory on Tuesday against the Miller Falcons inside William White Gymnasium.
Trimble jumped ahead 8-0, and never trailed during the non-league victory over Miller.
The Falcons were long-time members of the Tri-Valley Conference before joining the Mid-State League Cardinal Division during the 2020-21 school year.
That win under their belts, the Tomcats now prepare to face the defending TVC-Hocking champion Federal Hocking Lancers on Thursday.
The Lancers won the outright league title last season thanks to a dramatic victory in Stewart against the Tomcats, who had won it outright the previous two seasons.
The first meeting of the season will be at Trimble on Thursday, a makeup game from last Friday.
"We're a junior-laden team," Trimble coach Howie Caldwell said. "Other than two kids, we don't have that much experience. Federal Hocking, they're a senior-laden team. They've been looking forward to this year and last year for probably quite some period of time."
Caldwell said the Tomcats will have some work to do in their Wednesday practice leading up to the game.
Trimble (8-2) got ahead of Miller (0-13) 17-4, but the Falcons played Trimble to a 16-16 tie over the final 10 minutes of the first half. The Tomcats also had 10 of their 15 turnovers in the first half.
"We jumped out 17-4, but it just didn't seem right," Caldwell said. "Then the second quarter was 16-14 and that's terrible. We say all the time, the mark of a good club, you don't fluctuate. There aren't peaks and valleys and you keep it at the same level all the time."
Trimble led 33-20 at halftime, but eventually pulled ahead for a 44-23 lead in the third quarter after an Austin Wisor 3-pointer.
The Tomcats only scored 25 points in the second half, but also held the Falcons to just 14 points.
"The second half, I thought the defense was very good, but I thought our offense stunk," Caldwell said. "That's something we get to work on before we played Fed on Thursday."
Trimble had balanced efforts from its offense. Bryce Downs led the team in scoring with 12 points, adding six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
"Bryce Downs plays extremely hard," Caldwell said. "Right in front of our bench, he dives from 15 feet to go get the ball."
Blake Guffey followed with 11 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Clarence Jones came off the bench to score 11 points to go with six rebounds.
Wisor also filled up the stat sheet with eight points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Tyler Weber had six points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists, Tucker Dixon had two points, three rebounds and two steals, William Freeborn tallied three points while Cole Wright scored five points in the fourth quarter.
"There were some positives that come out of it, but there were a lot more negatives than there were positives tonight," Caldwell said.
Kylan McClain led Miller with 14 points, three steals and three assists. Tre McCoy had seven points and three assists, while Sam Rutter had six points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
The final margin of 24 points was Trimble's largest of the night. The first occurrence came at 50-26 after Guffey scored on a feed from Wisor on an inbounds play with 5:47 to play.
Miller will return to its league play on Friday when it hosts Millersport.
The Tomcats will also host Eastern on Friday and travel to Nelsonville-York on Saturday.
Before those games, however, will be the showdown with the Lancers, who haven't won in Glouster since Feb. 15, 2013.
Federal Hocking is just 2-0 in the TVC-Hocking and will be coming off its second quarantine of the season. The Lancers haven't played since winning at Crooksville on Jan. 9.
"We know Fed's going to come out, they're going to try and blitzkrieg us right at the very beginning, like what they did at their place last year and we've got to come out and match their energy right from the very beginning," Caldwell said. We hope it's a good game. I think it will be, but we'll see what happens on Thursday."
Trimble 58, Miller 34
Miller;6;14;6;8;—;34
Trimble;17;16;13;12;—;58
MILLER 34 (0-13)
Kylan McClain 4 3-5 14, Tre McCoy 1 4-6 7, Clay Brown 0 0-0 0, Quin McCabe 1 0-0 2, Sam Rutter 3 0-0 6, Isiah Shover 1 0-0 2, Austin Perry 1 0-0 3, Kyler Cook 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 11 7-11 34; 3-point field goals: 5 (McClain 3, McCoy, Perry 1 apiece)
TRIMBLE 58 (8-2)
Tucker Dixon 1 0-2 2, Blake Guffey 5 1-5 11, Tyler Weber 3 0-0 6, Austin Wisor 3 0-0 8, Bryce Downs 5 2-2 12, Clarence Jones 4 3-4 11, William Freeborn 1 0-0 3, Cole Wright 1 3-4 5, Brandon Burdette 0 0-0 0, Levi Weber 0 0-0 0, Michael Clark 0 0-0 0, Kaden Kempton 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 9-19 58; 3-point field goals: 3 (Wisor 2, Freeborn 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Miller 11-43 (.256), 3-point field goals 5-20 (.250); Trimble 23-65 (.354), 3-point field goals 3-12 (.250); Free throws — Miller 7-11 (.636), Trimble 9-19 (.474); Rebounds — Miller 28 (Rutter 7), Trimble 51 (Wisor 8); Assists — Miller 8 (McClain, McCoy 3 apiece), Trimble 13 (Wisor 7); Blocks — Miller 3 (Rutter 3), Trimble 1 (Downs 1); Turnovers — Miller 20, Trimble 15; Steals — Miller 9 (McClain, McCabe3 apiece), Trimble 17 (Tyler Weber 5); Team fouls — Miller 17, Trimble 14; JV game — Trimble 44, Miller 12.
