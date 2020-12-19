GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats blitzed the Southern Tornadoes right out of the gates on Friday.
Trimble built up a 31-point halftime lead, defeating Southern 69-41 inside William White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats improved to 3-0, both overall and in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Trimble raced out to leads of 21-2 after one quarter and 39-8 by halftime.
The Tomcats had nine different players dent the scoring column, led by Tyler Weber.
Weber scored 15 points, also adding three steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
Austin Wisor added 14 points for Trimble, making five of his eight field goal attempts. He tallied six rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Blake Guffey had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, also finishing with three assists and two blocks to give Trimble three in double figures.
Clarence Jones had eight points and three rebounds for Trimble in the win. Bryce Downs added seven points, five rebounds and two steals. Tucker Dixon had six points and three steals, while William Freeborn, Michael Clark and Cole Wright each scored two points.
Freeborn added three rebounds and two assists.
Cruz Brinager led Southern with 11 points with Cade Anderson scoring nine points.
Trimble is scheduled to travel to Waterford on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.