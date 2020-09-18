From staff reports
RACINE — The Trimble Tomcats wasted no time getting ahead of the Southern Tornadoes.
The Tomcats raced out to a four-touchdown lead after one quarter, eventually winning at Southern 57-0 on Friday.
Trimble improves to 4-0 on the season, including 3-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Southern falls to 0-4 overall, and 0-3 in league play.
Austin Wisor started the scoring for Trimble with a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown less just 2:28 into the game, as the ‘Cats continued to roll from there.
Trimble eventually led 49-0 at halftime.
Trimble finished with 377 yards of total offense, compared to 47 for Southern. The Tornadoes didn’t complete a pass in seven attempts, gaining all of their yards on 31 rushing attempts. Southern was held to only one first down.
Trimble finished the game with 230 yards passing and 147 yards rushing. Tabor Lackey completed 6 of 8 passes for 193 yards and four touchdowns. Brandon Burdette also completed 1 of 2 passes for 37 yards.
Tucker Dixon caught two passes for 63 yards for Trimble, while Blake Guffey caught a 51-yard touchdown and Bryce Downs a 45-yard touchdowns. Braxton Shutts also caught a pass for 37 yards, and Austin Wisor one for 24 yards. Will Sharp caught a pass for 10 yards.
Downs led Trimble with 68 yards on eight carries, while Todd Fouts added 49 yards on five rushes.
Chase Bailey led Southern with 21 yards on six carries.
Trimble led 14-0 after Downs’ 4-yard run, and Lackey’s 2-point pass to Guffey with 5:09 left in the first quarter.
The lead went o 21-0 when Wisor caught a 24-yad touchdown from Lackey, and it was 28-0 by the end of the quarter when Lackey found Guffey for his 51-yard scoring reception.
Dixon caught an 11-yard touchdown from Lackey with 11:03 left in the third quarter, and Fouts’ 5-yard run with 7:03 left in the third made it 42-0.
The halftime lead was 49-0 after Downs’ 45-yard touchdown reception from Lackey.
Trimble’s final touchdown was an 18-yard run by Ronald Maffin with 1:39 left in the third quarter. Burdette connected with Max Frank on a 2-point pass.
Trimble extends its regular season winning streak to 19 games, and its TVC-Hocking winning streak to 24 games.
Trimble 57, Southern 0
Trimble 28 21 8 0 — 57
Southern 0 0 0 0 — 0
T: Austin Wisor 55 punt return (kick failed) 9:32, 1st
T: Bryce Downs 3 run (Blake Guffey pass from Tabor Lackey) 5:09, 1st
T: Wisor 24 pass from Lackey (Guffey kick) 3:54, 1st
T: Guffey 51 pass from Lackey (Guffey kick) 1:53, 1st
T: Tucker Dixon 11 pass from Lackey (Guffey kick) 11:03, 2nd
T: Todd Fouts 5 run (Guffey kick) 7:03, 2nd
T: Downs 45 pass from Lackey (Guffey kick) 1:33, 2nd
T: Ronald Maffin 18 run (Max Frank pass from Brandon Burdette) 1:39, 3rd
TEAM STATISTICS
T S
First Downs 16 1
Rushes-Yards 25-147 31-47
Pass Yards 230 0
Total Yards 377 47
Comp-Att-Int 7-10-0 0-7-1
Penalties-Yards 5-50 5-55
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Trimble — Bryce Downs 8-68, Todd Fouts 5-49, Ronald Maffin 6-29, Will Sharp 3-6, Dylan VanDyke 1-1, Brandon Burdette 2-(-6). Southern — Chase Bailey 6-21, Josh Stansberry 4-17, Jonah Diddle 10-15, Blake Shain 3-3, Brayden Otto 1-0, Derek Griffith 4-(-1), Josiah Smith 3-(-8).
PASSING
Trimble — Tabor Lackey 6-8-0 193, Brandon Burdette 1-2-0 37. Southern — Chase Bailey 0-4-1, Josiah Smith 0-2-0, Andy Doczi 0-1-0.
RECEIVING
Trimble — Tucker Dixon 2-63, Blake Guffey 1-51, Bryce Downs 1-45, Braxton Shutts 1-37, Austin Wisor 1-24, Will Sharp 1-10. Southern — none.
