WELLSTON — Trimble coach Howie Caldwell said there are two benchmarks that stand the test of time when measuring the success of a basketball team.
"Somebody told me a long time ago that any time a club wins 20 in a year, they're a very special, elite group," Caldwell said. "Tonight was No. 20. Somebody else told me one time that any time you're playing in March, you still must be doing something right."
The Tomcats are indeed doing plenty right, as they checked off both of those boxes on Wednesday.
No. 3 seed Trimble won a Division IV sectional title, defeating No. 14 Eastern 61-42 at Wellston High School.
The Tomcats improve to 20-3, winning their seventh sectional title in a row and beating the Eagles for the third time this season.
"Credit to the coaching staff, my assistants, credit to the players," Caldwell said. "Credit to the community and can't leave out our water boys and stat people because it's just a joint effort by everybody."
The Tomcats had plenty of credit to go around on Wednesday, as they won for the sixth game in a row.
Trimble hasn't lost since a hard-fought defeat at Federal Hocking on Feb. 7.
That was a result that ultimately swung the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title in favor of the Lancers, but Caldwell said the Tomcats quickly put that in the rear-view mirror.
"When we had shoot around the next day, I could see in their eyes that we put it on the back burner and we're going to work to get better and better," Caldwell said.
Defense has been a key contributor to the Tomcats' surge, as they've given up less than 50 points in four of their last six victories.
That was the case on Wednesday, as the Eagles were held to 31.1 percent shooting (14 for 45), and were mostly unable to handle the Tomcats' defensive pressure.
"Our defensive pressure really hurt them," Caldwell said. "When they had to call two time outs in, I think, their first five or six possessions, we knew that was hurting them a little bit. I thought our defense tonight was outstanding."
Trimble sophomore Blake Guffey also turned in another outstanding performance, scoring 23 points on 9 of 12 shooting. He added eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot. He scored in the paint, then stepped out and hit mid-range jumpers against the Eagles' defense.
Tyler Weber, recently inserted into the starting lineup, added 15 points and nine rebounds. Brayden Weber had 10 points, while Cameron Kittle had seven points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Trimble's only deficit came at 2-0, as it went ahead 13-4 on a pair of Tyler Weber free throws less than five minutes into the game.
The Tomcats finally pulled away from the Eagles (11-13) in the third quarter. Eastern's Garrett Barringer scored to cut the deficit to 30-20, causing Caldwell to use a timeout.
Trimble responded by holding Eastern scoreless for 5 minutes and 59 seconds, going on a 13-0 run to lead 43-20 after Tyler Weber's put-back.
"This is a veteran club that is teaching the young kids how to play too," Caldwell said. "They knew they made a couple mistakes. They knew I was a little bit upset. We have a tendency to take our foot off the gas. I thought for the majority of the game expect for that little stretch, I thought our intensity was good for the whole entire game."
Trimble outscored Eastern 27-12 in the middle two quarters. The Tomcats led still 49-27 after Guffey assisted inside on Brayden Weber's basket with 4:55 remaining.
The Tomcats were ultra-efficient from the floor, making 21 of 34 (61.8 percent) from 2-point range.
Barringer led Eastern with 17 points in his final game for the Eagles. Colton Reynolds, another senior, added 11 points.
The calendar will indeed flip to March before the Tomcats' next game, a Division IV district semifinal against No. 11 South Webster on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Ohio University's Convocation Center.
South Webster was a 56-54 winner over No. 6 Symmes Valley on Wednesday.
The Tomcats appear to be peaking at the right time, winning 11 out of their last 12 games to hit the 20-win mark and claim the program's 21st sectional championship.
"We told the players before the game that we had 22 tests during the year for this right here — here's your final exam — the tournament," Caldwell said. "I thought we passed the first part of the final exam. Now, March 3rd, we start over again."
Trimble 61, Eastern 42
Eastern;11;5;7;19;—;42
Trimble;16;12;15;18;—;61
EASTERN 42 (11-13)
Derrick Metheney 1 2-2 4, Colton Reynolds 3 5-7 11, Ryan Dill 1 0-0 3, Mason Dishong 1 2-4 4, Garrett Barringer 7 0-0 17, Matt Blanchard 1 1-1 3; TOTALS 14 10-14 42; 3-point field goals: 4 (Barringer 3, Dill 1)
TRIMBLE 61 (20-3)
Brayden Weber 4 2-3 10, Tyler Weber 5 4-4 15, Cameron Kittle 2 3-4 7, Blake Guffey 9 5-7 23, Sawyer Koons 0 0-0 0, Austin Wisor 1 2-2 4, Bryce Downs 1 0-0 2, Zach Guffey 0 0-0 0, Kyle Kennedy 0 0-2 0, Tucker Dixon 0 0-0 0, Conner Wright 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 16-24 61; 3-point field goals: 1 (Tyler Weber 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Eastern 14-45 (.311), 3-point field goals 4-13 (.308); Trimble 22-44 (.500), 3-point field goals 1-10 (.100); Free throws — Eastern 10-14 (.714), Trimble 16-24 (.667); Rebounds — Eastern 21 (Dishong 6), Trimble 34 (Tyler Weber, Kittle 9 apiece); Assists — Eastern 8 (Reynolds, Dill 2 apiece), Trimble 16 (Brayden Weber, Kittle, Guffey 4 apiece); Blocks — Eastern1, Trimble 1; Turnovers — Eastern 13, Trimble 13; Steals — Eastern 6 (Reynolds 3), Trimble 3 (Guffey 3); Team fouls — Eastern 20, Trimble 16.
