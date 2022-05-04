STEWART — Chayse Henry and the Trimble Tomcats had a dream day at the plate on Wednesday at Federal Hocking High School.
Trimble launched five home runs — three by Henry — in a 22-8 victory over the Lancers.
Henry, a freshman third baseman, was 6 for 6 with three home runs, a double, five runs and seven RBIs in the win. He hit two home runs in the sixth inning.
Bryce Downs and and Chase Patton also hit home runs in the game.
The five home runs as a team and three by Henry are both believed to be school records in a game for the Tomcats.
Trimble actually trailed 3-1 after two innings before exploding at the plate. The Tomcats scored 10 times in the third inning to lead 11-3.
The score stood at 13-8 before Trimble added on nine more runs in the sixth inning.
Henry's first two at-bats were singles, and he was 3 for 3 after hitting a double in the third inning.
Henry led off the top of the fifth inning with a home run to left field, giving Trimble a 12-6 lead.
Henry hit a two-run home run in the sixth, scoring Tabor Lackey ahead of him, for a 15-8 lead.
Downs' shot was a three-run home run later in the sixth inning, lifting the Tomcats to a 21-8 advantage.
Henry came up two batters later with two outs and the bases empty, hitting his third home run of the game on a 3-0 pitch. The shot went out to left-center field, capping off the scoring for Trimble.
Patton's blast was a three-run home run in the third inning, giving Trimble a 7-3 lead at the time.
The Tomcats finished with 25 base hits, eight going for extra bases.
Austin Wisor was 3 for 6 with two runs scored. Lackey was 3 for 5 with two doubles, four runs and an RBI. Blake Guffey was 3 for 4 with three runs, a walk and an RBI.
Downs was 2 for 6 with two runs and three RBIs. Brandon Burdette was 2 for 4 with two runs, an RBI and a walk. Cole Wright was 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Patton, who wasn't even in the original starting lineup before entering in left field in the third inning, went 2 for 2 with two runs, five RBIs and a walk.
Will Sharp and Max Frank each hit singles.
Wright had plenty of run support in his start on the mound. He went all six innings in the complete game, allowing eight runs. Four of the runs were earned on seven hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Ethan McCune was 2 for 2 with a run and RBI for Federal Hocking.
Iden Miller hit a double, driving in a run. Billy Ward, Mason Jackson, Glen Wilkes and Cody Mettler each hit singles for the Lancers.
Miller started and took the loss, going 2 1-3 innings. Drew Airhart, Jackson and McCune all pitched for Federal Hocking.
Trimble improves to 8-9 overall and 5-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Federal Hocking is 5-10 overall and 4-7 in the TVC-Hocking.
