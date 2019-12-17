RACINE — The Southern Tornadoes were able to push Trimble, but the Tomcats left Meigs County unbeaten in league play.
Trimble had four players in double figures in a 67-57 win in Racine over Southern.
Trimble (5-1 overall) improves to 5-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Laikyn Imler led Trimble in scoring with 18 points. She made four 2-pointers and a pair of 3-point field goals.
Briana Orsborne and Emily Young also had strong games for Trimble, with each player scoring 17 points. Orsborne made 7 of 8 free throws, while Young had a pair of 3-pointers.
Jayne Six was also in double figures for the Tomcats. He had 12 points, making 4 of 5 free throws.
Ashlynn Hardy hit a second-quarter 3-pointer, giving her three points for Trimble.
Southern had three players in double figures. Jordan Hardwick led the way with 14 points, while Phoenix Cleland added 13 points. Kayla Evans tallied 12 points, while Baylee Wolfe scored seven points.
Trimble led 17-15 after one quarter, but the game was tied 34-34 at halftime and 47-47 going to the fourth. The Tomcats won the final quarter, 20-10, for the win.
Trimble will host Miller on Thursday in an effort to remain unbeaten in league play.
