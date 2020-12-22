GLOUSTER — Facing a pressure situation for the first time this season, the Trimble Tomcats' defense rose to the challenge.
Trimble got a defensive stop at the buzzer on Monday, holding off the Waterford Wildcats 57-56 in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division thriller inside White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats led by 12 points in the fourth quarter, only to see the Wildcats rally back to force a tie.
Waterford was up for the challenge, but Trimble (6-0, 5-0 TVC-Hocking) remained unbeaten.
"Sigh of relief," Trimble coach Joe Richards said. "Waterford obviously has been king of the throne since last year. We knew they were going to come in and give us their best shot. They were one point away from doing it."
Waterford (3-2, 2-1 TVC-Hocking) had a chance to win it on its final possession.
Trailing by a point, the Wildcats had to inbound the ball and travel the length of the court with 9.7 seconds left.
Alana Jones brought the ball up the court, but picked up her dribble before crossing mid-court.
"I thought she almost traveled," Richards said. "That took up some time though, I think it took them three seconds to get the ball past half court."
Jones was able to find Cara Taylor, who brought the ball up before passing it to the Wildcats' leading scorer, Mackenzie Suprano.
Suprano dribbled along the 3-point line, front the left corner to the top of the arc. Her progress was impeded by Emily Young and Emma Beha.
Suprano passed the ball back to Jones, who had to put up a long jumper from the right wing.
The shot didn't appear to get off before the buzzer sounded, but it hit back iron anyway, allowing the Tomcats to escape with the huge victory.
"They made the two passes and obviously it wasn't Suprano or Taylor that took the shot, so that's a bonus also," Richards said. "But I think we did a good job on that last play, better than what we showed the rest of the fourth quarter."
The Wildcats won outright TVC-Hocking titles every year from 2015 through 2019 before the Tomcats swept Waterford and won it outright in 2020.
The Wildcats showed they were still a threat for the top spot by scoring 25 fourth-quarter points.
Trimble never trailed at any point during Monday's game, and appeared to be in control with a 47-35 lead after Young assisted on Briana Orsborne's field goal with around six minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
Waterford turned the tables when Laykyn Jones drilled a 3-pointer, starting an 11-0 run.
The Wildcats turned up the defensive pressure, forcing the Tomcats into 10 fourth-quarter turnovers. Trimble's lead was down to 47-46 with still 4:16 to play after Taylor completed a three-point play.
It appeared the Tomcats had righted the ship when Jayne Six scored inside, followed by Orsborne's three-point play off a put-back for a 52-46 edge with 1:52 left.
Waterford kept coming, and trailed 54-53 after Suprano found Taylor for a 3-pointer with 49.5 seconds left.
The Tomcats had a pair of huge baskets late in the fourth. The first came from Laikyn Imler, who was wide open for a layup after multiple defenders collapsed on Six.
That allowed Trimble to lead 54-50. After Taylor's 3, Young beat full-court pressure to find Beha for another layup, putting Trimble ahead 56-53 with 42.4 seconds remaining.
"We haven't been there yet this year as far as fourth quarter, close game," Richards said. "Once they made their run, we told them in that first timeout, we'll take layups. We don't want to force any 3s. We'll take layups if we have them."
The Wildcats didn't blink, and Taylor found Suprano for an open 3-pointer on the left wing. She nailed it, and suddenly Waterford forced a 56-56 tie.
The Tomcats eventually called a timeout with 13.9 seconds left. As they attempted to get the ball inbounded, the Wildcats were whistled for a foul against Imler.
The junior stepped to the line in a double-bonus situation and made the first to give Trimble the one-point lead.
Imler had missed three previous free throws in the fourth, but made the shot that proved to be the game winner.
"We were going to run for the last shot, then they fouled her," Richards said. "For her to step up, it has to be in her head, no doubt about it, that 'hey I've missed a couple.'
"Just to give us the lead, that was big. A little confidence builder for her and the rest of the kids to see that go through."
Trimble's closest win this season was its opener at Southeastern, a nine-point victory. All of the Tomcats' league wins have come by at least 16 points, until Monday.
The Tomcats faced adversity, but still came away with a third consecutive win over their league rivals from Washington County and are the only unbeaten TVC-Hocking team after Monday.
"We get a win, but at the same time, we learn from it," Richards said. "And they know, we have some stuff to work on, which it's only game six. We hopefully have more to play. We'll learn from it."
Suprano led all scorers, tallying 21 for Waterford to go with five rebounds and three assists. Taylor added 12 points, four steals and three assists, while Jones came off the bench to score seven points and hand out two assists.
Waterford was 12 of 34 from the field through three quarters, but made 9 of 18 in the final frame. The Wildcats only had eight turnovers in the game, compared to 18 for Trimble.
Orsborne led the Tomcats with 18 points, 13 rebounds and two assists, doing a little bit of everything in the victory.
"She made some good passes tonight," Richards said. "She's flying around. She can guard anybody. She went from guarding (post player Riley) Schweikert a couple plays, then she's guarding Suprano and Taylor, their two good guards. She's about the only one that we can do that with. It's a great luxury to have."
Six was once again strong in the post with 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Young added 10 points and four assists, while Imler had eight points.
Trimble 57, Waterford 56
Waterford;13;9;9;25;—;56
Trimble;18;9;14;16;—;57
WATERFORD 56 (3-2, 2-1 TVC-Hocking)
Cara Taylor 4 3-3 12, Mackenzie Suprano 8 2-3 21, Brier Offenberger 2 0-0 4, Alana Jones 2 0-0 4, Riley Schweikert 1 0-0 2, Brianna Offenberger 1 0-0 2, Laykyn Jones 1 4-4 7, Madi Hiener 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 9-10 56; 3-point field goals: 5 (Suprano 3, Taylor, Jones 1 apiece)
TRIMBLE 57 (6-0, 5-0 TVC-Hocking)
Laikyn Imler 3 2-8 8, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Briana Orsborne 6 3-3 18, Emily Young 4 2-2 10, Jayne Six 6 5-6 17, Emma Beha 1 2-4 4, Emily Calentine 0 0-0 0, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 14-23 57; 3-point field goals: 3 (Orsborne 3)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Waterford 21-52 (.404), 3-point field goals 5-20 (.250); Trimble 20-42 (.476), 3-point field goals 3-7 (.429); Free throws — Waterford 9-10 (.900), Trimble 14-23 (.609); Rebounds — Waterford 23 (Suprano 5), Trimble 36 (Orsborne 13); Assists — Waterford 14 (Taylor, Suprano, Offenberger 3 apiece), Trimble 12 (Young 4); Blocks — Waterford 0, Trimble 4 (Young 2); Turnovers — Waterford 8, Trimble 18; Steals — Waterford 10 (Taylor 4), Trimble 3; Team fouls — Waterford 18, Trimble 15; JV game — Waterford 28, Trimble 12.
