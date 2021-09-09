GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats are enjoying one of the best runs of volleyball success in program history.
The Tomcats were 21-5 last season, advancing to the regional tournament for the first time.
On Thursday, Trimble celebrated the senior class directly responsible for the program turnaround.
The Tomcats honored eight seniors, then went out and picked up another decisive victory inside William White Gymnasium.
Trimble cruised to a 3-0 sweep — 25-10, 25-6, 25-10 — against the Southern Tornadoes.
The Tomcats' perfect start to the season continues, moving to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Lexee Fouts, Ashlynn Hardy, Laikyn Imler, Riley Campbell, Emma Orsborne, Adelynn Stevens, Briana Orsborne and Sophia Ives were recognized before the match.
"I don't really know that our program's ever had eight seniors and to have eight quality seniors is so impressive for a little school like Trimble," Trimble coach Shelly Lackey said. "They're fun. They're all friends. They all get along. They look for excuses to hang out together. They are a refreshing group that gives me hope for our future."
A lynchpin of that group has been Imler. The four-year starter recently passed both 1,000 career digs and 1,000 career kills. She was recognized before the match as being the first Tomcat to achieve both of those offensive and defensive feats.
"I know she started as af freshman, she was a starting outside at that as a freshman, but that accomplishment is huge," Lackey said. "I don't know if we'll ever have another player do that. That's how big it is."
Aside from setter, the Tomcats had seniors on the court the entire match. They altered their rotations to get the upperclassmen on the court as much as possible.
Each senior contributed. Lackey noted that some of the seniors don't play as much due to the Tomcats' depth, but each player accepts their role on the team.
"I can sit these kids down and say, 'you're not going to get a lot of playing time, but if you played on any other team, you would start,'" And that's just a credit to the program. Just a credit to your class and to how hard people work," Lackey said. "I have people coming off the bench that would start and not come off the floor anywhere else."
Imler and Campbell — another four-year starter as an outside hitter — led the offense against Southern. Imler had 12 kills and seven aces, while Campbell had 11 kills and two aces.
Stevens added six kills, while Emma Orsborne had five kills. Ives, Briana Orsborne and Jacie Orsborne each had two kills, while Hardy added a kill and an ace.
Jacie Orsborne, a junior, had 22 assists before sitting out the final set. Sophomore Brandis Bickley ran the offense the final set, handing out 12 assists to go with two aces.
It didn't matter what the lineup or the rotation was against the Tornadoes, Trimble rolled to success.
"They're running more plays than I've ever seen a Trimble team run," Lackey said. "They are that impressive."
Trimble never let Southern get comfortable. Imler had three kills in the span of five volleys, leading to a 23-9 lead in the openign set. Jacie Orsborne's final kill gave Trimble the 25-10 opening win.
The Tomcats dominated the second set, leading 7-0 .
Southern did get to within 9-6, but never scored again in the set. A Tornado hitting error gave Trimble a 10-6 lead, then Imler went back to serve.
She never gave that serve up, as the Tomcats ran off 16 points in a row.
"That part felt really, really good," Lackey said.
Imler had four aces during the run of points, the 25-6 win coming after Briana Orsborne's block at the net.
The third set was more of the same, the Tomcats leading 9-2 in the early stages. The lead was 24-8 after Bickley's ace, the final point eventually coming off a Stevens kill.
The Tomcats didn't have any seniors on the roster a year ago when they won the program's first outright TVC-Hocking title and first district championship.
Naturally, the executions are high with the entire unit back. It's still early, but Trimble appears to have all the pieces to make another big run in 2021.
Trimble travels to Fort Frye on Saturday for an 11 a.m. JV match, before coming back on Tuesday to host Eastern.
"They're just hungry," Lackey said. "This Saturday we go to Fort Frye. That's going to be huge. Fort Frye is pretty good. They're scrappy. Hopefully they're ready to go. I tell them, everything rides on leadership and there's eight seniors. It's up to them."
