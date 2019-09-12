GLOUSTER — Phil Faires laughs as he notes that the Tomcats don’t have any mandatory lifting before or after practices this season.
“We don’t have to,” Trimble’s long-time head coach said. “They’re all in there already. We don’t have to get on them to do it.”
It’s that kind of attitude, and desire, that have the Tomcats (2-0, 1-0 TVC-Hocking Division) in midseason form well before the actual point of the 2019 season. It’s also a big reason Trimble won’t be assuming anything when it hosts Eastern (2-0) in a Tri-Valley Conference clash on Friday night at Glouster Memorial Stadium.
And there’s plenty of reason to believe Trimble would have reason to assume a win is coming their way on Friday.
For starters, the Tomcats have won 14 straight games in the TVC-Hocking. And against Eastern? Well, Trimble has knocked off the Eagles in 19 straight matchups.
And the score of the last three games against Eastern is another red flag. The combined score of the last three meetings is Trimble 100, Eastern 0. That includes last year’s 35-0 blanking in Tuppers Plains.
It’s Faires’ job to make sure none of that information finds root in the Tomcats’ brains this week, however. Besides, he said, the Eagles are a league contender this year.
“I had them picked as one of the top teams in the league this year,” the coach said. “They return just about everybody on their lines.
“That’s how you win big games, with those guys up front. And they played us pretty tough last year too,” Faires added. “And we’re going to get everyone’s best shot. That’s just the way it is this year.”
And the Eagles have shown enough early in the season to offer hope they could be a contender for a playoff spot in Division VII, Region 27.
Eastern opened the year by winning, 47-20, at Huntington Ross. Last Friday, the Eagles showed their toughness in coming from behind to bump off Caldwell, 20-14.
In Friday’s win, starting quarter Conner Ridenour was knocked out of the game and the Eagles trailed 14-7 in the fourth quarter. But freshman QB Brady Yonker threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to senior Mason Dishong — and the defense allowed just two first downs in the second half — as Eastern notched the comeback.
Ridenour may be out for a while, which will leave Yonker — a freshman — to face the Tomcats’ ferocious defense. But it’s Eastern experience up front, and the backfield tandem of Blake Newland and Steve Fitzgerald that make the Eagles dangeous, Faires said. Newland (255 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and Fitzgerald (235 yards, 4 TDs) will try to crack a Trimble defense that has allowed just 160 total yards in two games combined.
“If we don’t tell our guys a freshman is starting for them, honestly, I don’t think they’ll know,” Faires said about the Trimble defense. “It won’t change the game plan.
“We know where it starts with them. They’ll try to grind it out, use a lot of clock, make it shorter game and then see if they have a chance in the fourth.”
The 2-0 start is a rare one for Eastern, which has won seven of its last eight games dating back to last season. It’s the first 2-0 start for the Eagles since 2003, and it’s the first undefeated run through non-conference opponents for Eastern since 2001.
Early dominance
Such a plan could work, in theory, but the Tomcats have excelled in hammering league opponents early in games. Trimble did the same to Eastern last year with a pair of big plays — Conner Wright’s 78-yard touchdown run and Max Hooper’s 93-yard interception return — and did the same thing last Friday against Belpre in a 46-0 rout.
“Our guys have done a great job of really trying to get the other team out of it early, or at least establishing a tone,” Faires said. “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth, as that old Mike Tyson saying goes.
“We try to beat people to that first punch.”
Trimble’s good start has already caused them to feel some separation in the Division VI, Region 21 standings. The Tomcats are one of just eight undefeated teams left in the region after two weeks.
And, the ‘Cats haven’t allowed a point yet. It’s not a week-to-week goal to get a shutout, at least not for the coaches, but Faires won’t look a gift horse in the mouth either.
Before every game Faires likes to remind defensive coordinator Brady Trace about one simple fact.
“Every game I walk by him and tell him ‘If they don’t score, we win,’” Faires said with a laugh. “He probably doesn’t like that very much but I figure it’s good just to remind him.”
Stat Pack
— Trimble senior RB Conner Wright is showing no ill-effects, so far, from playing more of a two-way role in 2019. Through two games, Wright has already piled up 428 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns despite logging more game reps at linebacker. Over the last two years — 17 total games — Wright has hit the 100-yard plateau a whopping 15 times.
— Senior quarterback Cameron Kittle continues to take what’s available and make opposing defenses pay. In week one, Kittle rushed for over 100 yards. In week two, he threw for more than 100 yards and tossed four touchdown passes to four different receivers. It’s early, but Kittle could be in line for a rare 1,000/1,000 season. After two games, he’s at 122 rushing yards and 158 passing.
— You could go nuts in analyzing the numbers of Trimble’s defense, but here’s just a couple that convey the depth of their dominance so far in 2019. First, the Tomcats have opened the year with two straight shutouts. And second, on 66 plays defended, the ‘Cats have allowed a total of 160 yards through two games. That’s an average of just 2.4 yards per play. On the ground, opponents have picked up just 42 net rushing yards on 40 attempts.
