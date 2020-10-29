The last time the Trimble Tomcats saw the Newark Catholic Green Wave on the football field, an up-and-coming Tomcat squad gave the Green Wave all it could handle.
The year was 2012, and the contest came in a Division VI, Region 23 semifinal played at Sheridan High School.
The Tomcats were 10-1 and coming off their first playoff win in four years, a 41-6 trouncing of Colonel Crawford.
Trimble was considered an underdog in the matchup, but led 13-12 at halftime after a wild 67-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Wyatt Deak on the final play of the first half.
The Green Wave eventually won, but by a slim 20-13 margin. The Tomcats were six yards away from a potential tying score in the closing minutes.
Newark Catholic would go all the way to the D-VI state championship game, losing to 28-21 to Marion Local.
The Tomcats went toe to toe with the eventual state runner-up. It was a game that helped shaped the expectations of playoff success in Glouster.
Of course, Trimble advanced all the way to the state championship game a year later in 2013 before also falling to Marion Local.
The Tomcats have only continued to build off of the runs made in 2012 and 2013, winning another 17 playoff games since losing to Newark Catholic in 2012.
For the first time since that meeting in Sheridan, the Tomcats will run into the Green Wave again. Newark Catholic travels to Trimble’s Glouster Memorial Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday in a Division VII, Region 27 semifinal.
The Tomcats have made deep playoff runs several times since 2012, also winning a regional title in 2014 and playing again in a state championship in 2018, but has never had the chance to get some payback against Newark Catholic.
The Greenwave enter at 5-3 on the season, winners of three in a row.
Newark Catholic, a No.5 seed in the Region 27 bracket, won playoff games against No. 12 Conotton Valley 42-6 and against No. 4 Danville 42-7.
The Green Wave blitzed Danville, leading 42-0 at halftime. Tyson Mummey caught a 78-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the game, and Newark Catholic never looked back. Junior Elijah Wallace had a pair of sacks and a blocked punt to lead the defense.
Newark Catholic was just 3-3 in the shortened regular season, but played a tough schedule. It lost in overtime to Johnstown-Monroe, 13-10, and to Heath 20-14. A third loss came against Division II Licking Heights, 23-14.
Newark Catholic didn’t play a Division VII team in the regular season, but also didn’t beat a team with a winning record until the playoffs.
The Green Wave have one of the most storied playoff histories in the Ohio High School Athletic Association, going 76-28 with 25 regional titles, six state runner-up finishes and eight state championships. The program’s last state title came in 2007.
Newark Catholic lost to Harvest Prep in a Region 27 final a year ago, 22-15.
The Green Wave last won a regional title in 2016, competing in Division VI.
This is the first time since 2012 that Trimble and Newark Catholic have each made the playoffs in the same season, while also competing in the same region. The Green Wave were a Division VI team in 2013 when the Tomcats’ went to the D-VII state finals.
Newark Catholic also owns another playoff win over Trimble in its past, a 21-14 decision against a 10-0 Tomcat team in 1980.
The Tomcats enter the game with an 8-0 record after playoff wins over Monroe Central (47-26) and Berne Union (35-14). Including the postseason, Trimble is 28-2 in its last 30 games, and 39-4 in its last 43.
Trimble has been led this season mostly by its junior class. Quarterback Tabor Lackey has completed 65 of 107 passes for 1,157 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s added 413 yards on 97 rushes with 12 more touchdowns.
Bryce Downs is Trimble’s leading rusher with 709 yards on 96 carries with 12 more touchdowns, also catching nine passes for 142 yards and four more touchdowns.
Blake Guffey leads the Tomcats in all receiving categories with 22 receptions for 497 yards and eight touchdowns.
Austin Wisor adds 18 catches for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tucker Dixon, another junior, has nine receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior Todd Fouts adds 192 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries, also catching five passes for 60 yards and another touchdown.
Regardless of the outcome, this will be Trimble’s final game at Glouster Memorial Stadium. The OHSAA has stated that regional finals will be held at neutral sites.
Despite the shortened season, Friday will still mark Trimble’s ninth game, and fifth home contest. And one more victory will advance the Tomcats back to the regional championship game, and gain some much needed revenge against an old adversary.
