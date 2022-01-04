GLOUSTER — Trimble senior Briana Orsborne knows she'll hear from her Trimble coaches if she doesn't get after it on the boards.
"Coach Joe (Richards), he emphasis a lot how important it is," Orsborne said of rebounding. "We basically always get ripped if we don't rebound. That's important for the game."
Coach Joe Richards won't be too upset with his Tomcats after the defensive clinic they put on against South Gallia.
Trimble handcuffed the Rebels throughout Monday's Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game, leading to a 51-32 victory inside William White Gymnasium.
Trimble continues its perfect start, improving to 10-0 overall and 6-0 in league play.
Defense was the name of the game against the Rebels. The Tomcats' aggressive man-to-man defense made life rough on South Gallia (7-3, 4-2 TVC-Hocking), which was trying to force a three-way tie atop the league standings.
The Rebels were held to 10 points in the second half, and just three in the fourth quarter. They were shut out over the final 6 minutes and 54 seconds.
"We know they're a young team and scrappy," Orsborne said. "Obviously, we're at the top and everyone wants to beat us so we knew our defense had to be top tier tonight. We're always good offensively, but if we don't play defense, it just keeps them in the game."
South Gallia was just 10 of 51 (19.6 percent) from the field, including 4 of 27 (14.8 percent) on 2-point attempts. The Tomcats blocked nine shots.
The Rebels only turned the ball over 12 times, but couldn't get many shots to fall against the Tomcats.
"I really like the effort defensively," Richards said. "I think that's another team we wore down in the second half. They only scored three points in the fourth quarter and that's a credit to the girls stepping up and finishing."
Trimble certainly wore down South Gallia on the boards, winning the rebounding battle 50-33.
The Tomcats had three players with double figures in rebounds, led by Jayne Six's 14. Orsborne added 11, with point guard Laikyn Imler grabbing 10, as that trio combined to out rebound the Rebels.
"We do rebounding every day," Richards said. "Our half-court defense is pretty good. So if we keep teams to one shot, that's going to be a big bonus for us."
The Rebels' zone defense, combined with six made 3-pointers, helped keep them in range until the fourth quarter.
South Gallia led 11-6 before Trimble closed the first quarter with a 9-0 run.
A similar scene played out in the second quarter. The Rebels were within 23-22 after Emma Clary's 3-pointer.
Trimble ended the half with seven points in a row to lead 30-22 after Jaylee Orsborne scored on a transition layup in the closing seconds.
"That's a momentum builder going into the second quarter or halftime," Richards said.
The Rebels were as close as down four, 32-28, in the third quarter after 3s for Clary and Jessie Rutt.
Trimble remarkably held South Gallia to just four points over the final 14 minutes and 57 seconds to pull away for the 19-point win.
The Rebels' final points were a putback field goal for Clary to cut Trimble's lead to 40-32. They were just 3 for 24 (12.5 percent) from the field in the second half.
By the time Briana Orsborne swished a 3-pointer with just under five minutes to play, the Tomcats were ahead 49-32 and on their way to another victory.
Briana Orsborne had 17 points and five blocks. Six led Trimble in scoring with 18 points, while Jaylee Orsborne had eight points and six rebounds. Emily Young had six points and three assists.
Clary, a 5-foot-10 freshman, led South Gallia with 12 points, nine rebounds, six blocks and three steals.
The Rebels started three sophomores and a freshman on Monday. They're a team to watch for in the future, but the Tomcats' four senior starters continue to lead the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble has defeated every team through the first round of TVC-Hocking play. The Tomcats will host Belpre on Thursday as they try to move a step closer toward another league title.
Briana Orsborne said winning the league outright is the Tomcats' motivation right now. They won the league by themselves two years ago, but shared the crown with Waterford last season.
"That's what really motivated us to keep working, because we don't want to do that this year," she said. "We don't want to share the league title. We want it for ourselves."
Trimble 51, South Gallia 32
South Gallia;11;11;7;3;—;32
Trimble;15;15;8;13;—;51
SOUTH GALLIA 32 (7-3, 4-2 TVC-Hocking)
Emma Clary 3 4-6 12, Lindsey Wells 2 1-1 6, Tori Triplett 3 0-0 7, Macie Sanders 0 1-2 1, Jessie Rutt 2 0-0 6, Ryleigh Halley 0 0-0 0, Madison Summers 0 0-0 0, Dafney Clary 0 0-0 0, Sydni Hornsby 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 10 6-9 32; 3-point field goals: 6 (Emma Clary, Rutt 2 apiece, Wells, Triplett 1 apiece)
TRIMBLE 51 (10-0, 6-0 TVC-Hocking)
Jaylee Orsborne 3 1-4 8, Laikyn Imler 1 0-0 2, Briana Orsborne 7 0-1 17, Emily Young 2 2-2 6, Jayne Six 5 8-9 18, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Lydia Beha 0 0-0 0, Emily Calentine 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 18 11-16 51; 3-point field goals: 4 (Briana Orsborne 3, Jaylee Orsborne 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — South Gallia 10-51 (.196), 3-point field goals 6-24 (.250); Trimble 18-58 (.310), 3-point field goals 4-20 (.200); Free throws — South Gallia 6-9 (.667), Trimble 11-16 (.688); Rebounds — South Gallia 33 (Emma Clary 9), Trimble 50 (Six 14); Assists — South Gallia 5 (Sanders 2), Trimble 8 (Imler, Young 3 apiece); Blocks — South Gallia 7 (Emma Clary 6), Trimble 9 (Briana Orsborne 5); Turnovers — South Gallia 12, Trimble 11; Steals — South Gallia 9 (Wells 4), Trimble 4 (Briana Orsborne 2); Team fouls — South Gallia 12, Trimble 5.
