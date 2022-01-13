RACINE — The Trimble Tomcats made it a perfect dozen to start the season.
Trimble rolled to an 82-50 win at Southern High School on Thursday.
The victory allowed the Tomcats to improve to 12-0 overall, and 8-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Trimble swept the season series against Southern, also defeating the Tornadoes 66-23 on Nov. 23.
The Tomcats had eight players dent the scoring column against Southern, with four hitting double figures.
Briana Orsborne was the high-point scorer with 18. She made four 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers an one out of two from the foul line. She had all 18 of her points in the first three quarters.
Emily Young followed closely with 17 points. She made five 2-point field goals, two 3-pointers as well as splitting her two free throw attempts.
Laikyn Imler had 13 points in the victory, making six 2-point field goals and her free throw. She scored nine points in the fourth quarter.
Jayne Six tallied 11 points for Trimble on five 2-point field goals and a free throw.
Jaylee Orsborne added seven points in the win, all coming in the first half.
Lydia Beha scored six points for Trimble on three fourth-quarter 2-point field goals. Madaline Yuska scored four points, playing three quarters in the win. Emily Calentine also scored three points.
Trimble led from the start, going ahead 20-10 after one quarter and 39-18 by halftime. The Tomcats were ahead 58-30 going to the fourth, winning the final quarter 24-11.
Kayla Evans led Southern with 16 points. Kass Chaney added 11 points, with Kelly Shaver scoring eight points and Kinlee Thomas seven points. Timberlyn Templeton had four points, Michelle Adkins three points and Lauren Smith one point.
Trimble travels to Fairland High School on Saturday for the Tri-State Hoops Throw Down. The Tomcats will play Greenup County out of Kentucky at 5:15 p.m.
Trimble 57, Belpre 47
GLOUSTER — It was closer than the first meeting, but the Trimble Tomcats still swept the season series with the Belpre Golden Eagles.
Trimble defeated Belpre, 57-47, on Tuesday in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division makeup game inside William White Gymnasium.
The win improved the Tomcats to 11-0 overall, and 7-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
It was also Trimble's sixth consecutive win in the series against Belpre.
Briana Orsborne led Trimble with 19 points, eight coming in the final quarter. Jayne Six added 17 points, 11 coming in the fourth.
Emily Young added 11 points for Trimble, with Laikyn Imler scoring six points. Riley Campbell had two points, with Sophia Ives and Lydia Beha each scoring a point.
Belpre, which lost to Trimble 53-21 on Dec. 2, was led by Halee Williams' 14 points. Kaitlen Bush added 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.