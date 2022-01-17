FAIRLAND — The Trimble Tomcats were thrown a curveball at the last minute, but still remained undefeated on the season.
Trimble improved to 13-0 after beating Greenup, Ky, on Saturday at Fairland High School. The contest was part of the Tri-State Hoops Throw Down.
The Tomcats were originally scheduled to face Portsmouth West, but COVID caused West to be a late scratch from the event.
That led to Trimble finding out late last week that Greenup was the opponent.
The Tomcats led 17-14 after one quarter, but increased that advantage to 36-18 at halftime.
Trimble's defense was even better in the third quarter, holding Greenup to two points and leading 44-20 going to the fourth.
Briana Orsborne and Jayne Six each scored 13 points in the victory. Six made five 2-pointers and all three of her free throws. Orsborne made a pair of 2-pointers and three 3-pointers for her points.
Laikyn Imler also hit double figures with 11 points, making four 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer.
Emily Young made three 2s and a 3, finishing with nine points.
Jaylee Orsborne and Lydia Beha each scored three points, with Riley Campbell adding a point.
Rachel Bush and Kennedy Spencer each scored eight points for Greenup.
After winning three games in five days, the Tomcats will be off until hosting South Webster on Saturday. The JV game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.